Times Selena Gomez Collaborated With Other Acclaimed Artists To Churn Out Hits

Selena Gomez has a long history of collaborations with notable artists. Right from her collaboration with German DJ and artist Zedd to her most recent venture once again with DJ Snake, Gomez has been part of a number of hit collaborations in her music career. Before moving on to her solo music career, Gomez released three albums with her former band Selena Gomez & the Scene: Kiss & Tell, A Year Without Rain and When the Sun Goes Down, all of which peaked within the top ten on the US Billboard 200 and attained gold certifications. Here's a list of ten popular Selena Gomez's songs featuring other artists over the years which are definitely worth your time.

Selena Gomez's songs

I Want You to Know - Zedd and Selena Gomez

I Want You to Know is a song by German music producer and DJ Zedd, featuring vocals by American singer Selena Gomez. The song is from Zedd's second studio album, True Colors. The collab received positive reviews from music critics. It has charted within the top 20 of the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Norway and has been certified platinum in the United States and Sweden. The music video for the song was released on March 10, 2015, on Vevo.

Also read: Selena Gomez And DJ Snake's Selfish Love Out Now, Fans Call Them 'power Couple'

We Don't Talk Anymore - Charlie Puth and Selena Gomez

We Don't Talk Anymore is a song by American singer Charlie Puth, featuring Selena Gomez, from his debut studio album Nine Track Mind. It is a pop song with a tropical-inspired production while lyrically, the song takes its POV from a former couple and their struggle to maintain normal communication after a break-up. The song peaked at number 9 on the US Billboard Hot 100. It has also attained the top 10 positions in more than 20 countries and reached number one in Italy, Lebanon, Serbia and Romania.

It Ain't Me - Selena Gomez and Kygo

It Ain't Me is a song by DJ Kygo & Selena Gomez. The track is a breakup song with a theme of nostalgia. The lyrics are about standing up for yourself in the face of a toxic relationship. Although the lyrics are sober, the song has a distinctly uplifting and empowering sound. The song is nostalgic in nature and narrates a past relationship ruined by alcoholism. It reached number one in Croatia, Lebanon, and Norway, and attained top five peaks in countries like Australia, Canada, France, Germany, New Zealand and others. It also reached the top 10 in Italy, Spain, UK and the USA.

Fetish - Selean Gomez and Gucci Mane

Fetish is a song by Selena Gomez featuring guest vocals from American rapper Gucci Mane. Fetish received widespread acclaim from music critics, who complimented Gomez's successful experimentation into the R&B genre. Lyrically, the song explores themes of 'sexual desire' as Selena sings about the effect she has on her lover who will always "come right back" even after she pushes them out. Commercially the song did extremely well reaching top 10 on charts in a number of countries and top 20 in many others including the United Kingdom and the United States. It was certified platinum by the RIAA for shifting a million units in the US.

Also read: Selena Gomez Drops 'Selfish Love' With DJ Snake And It Looks Like Another Chartbuster!

Wolves - Selena Gomez and Marshmello

Wolves is a song by Selena Gomez and music producer Marshmello. The song's lyrics talk about a journey to finding love. Commercially, the song topped charts in 3 countries while reaching the top 10 in 10 other countries including the UK and Belgium; as well as the top 20 in Germany and the United States. It was also the second-most successful electronic song of 2018 in USA. The single is certified Platinum or higher in fifteen countries worldwide, including Diamond in Brazil.

Taki Taki - Cardi B, Ozuna, Selena Gomez and DJ Snake

Taki Taki is an English-Spanish song by DJ Snake featuring vocals from American singer Selena Gomez, Puerto Rican singer Ozuna and American rapper Cardi B. Lyrically, the song sees the performers expressing their ways to seduce and interpreting what their partners are thinking. The single reached number one in 16 countries, received a Diamond certification in France, quadruple Platinum in the US, and won nine music awards. It has amassed over two billion views on Youtube. The song is one of Gomez's most successful musical collaborations in her career.

I Can't Get Enough - Benny Blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez and J Balvin

I Can't Get Enough is an English-Spanish song by American record producer Benny Blanco, Puerto Rican record producer Tainy, Selena Gomez and Colombian singer J Balvin. In the United States, the song debuted at number 93 on Billboard Hot 100, and peaked at number 66 in its third week. It also entered and peaked at number 31 on the Mainstream Top 40. The video gained almost 5 million online views in the first 24 hours of release.

Past Life - Trevor Daniel and Selena Gomez

Past Life is a song by American singer Trevor Daniel for which an official remix with Selena Gomez was released on June 26, 2020. The lyrics of the song have been praised by audiences and critics alike. On the Billboard Hot 100, the song debuted and peaked at number 77; the song also entered charts in Canada and Hungary peaking at number 68 and number 38 respectively.

Also read: DJ Snake Announces Collaboration With Selena Gomez Through Amazing Fan Art

Ice Cream - Selena Gomez and Blackpink

Ice Cream is a song by Selena Gomez and Blackpink. Lyrically, the song mainly consists of ice cream-related double entendres. The song debuted and peaked at number 13 on the US Billboard Hot 100, becoming Blackpink's first single to peak inside the top-twenty of the chart and subsequently becoming the longest-charting song by an all-female Korean act on the Hot 100. The song was nominated for 'Best Collaboration' at the MTV EMA's (Europe Music Awards) and 'Music Video of 2020' at the People's Choice Awards.

Selfish Love - Selena Gomez and DJ Snake

Selfish Love is a newly released song by French DJ, DJ Snake and Selena Gomez. The song is a part of Selena's first-ever Spanish album called Revelacion. The lyrics of the song talk about jealousy felt by lovers. The actress/singer took to Instagram recently to reveal the full track from the album. DJ Snake shared the official video of the song on his Youtube handle on March 5, 2021. The video has already been watched by over 5 million people on Youtube.

Also read: Chance The Rapper Wishes Justin Bieber On His Birthday, Fans Demand Another Collaboration

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.