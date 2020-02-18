Eminem And Ed Sheeran's Collaborations That Became Massive Hits

Eminem has collaborated with many artists throughout his career. The artist recently surprised fans with his latest album Music to Be Murdered, that released on January 17, 2020. Eminem's Music to Be Murdered has gained immense popularity among the audience. He has collaborated with Anderson Paak, Royce da 5'9", Don Toliver, Ed Sheeran and many more artists. Speaking about his feature songs with Ed Sheeran, till now, all their collaborations have been highly successful. Let us take a look at all the times when Eminem and Ed Sheeran collaborated.

Times when Eminem and Ed Sheeran rocked

Those Kinda Nights

Those Kinda Nights released on January 17, 2020. Within a week the song has received 1.4 million views and 38K likes on YouTube. Fans are already expecting the original music video to come out soon. Those Kinda Nights' lyrics are hilarious and fans reacted in a funny way to the song. Take a look at their first funny collaboration.

River

The official music video of River came out on Valentine's Day 2018. The music video received 2.1 million likes and 143 million views on YouTube. The song describes Eminem's relationship and how he overcomes his problems. Eminem describes the song as a mistake he made in his life and River helps him to let it all out. Eminem made the best decision to collaborate with Ed Sheeran in the song. The chorus sung by Ed Sheeran is so intriguing that fans cannot help but getting obsessed with it. Take a look at their heartbreaking collab.

Remember The Name

This song is from Ed Sheeran's latest album No.6 Collaborations Project. The song features Eminem and 50 Cent. The song has received 33 million views and 760K likes on YouTube. Ed Sheeran mentioned that if he gets a chance to collab with Eminem then there are two songs which he always wanted to do. Ed Sheeran also said that while his tour to London he met Eminem and asked Not Afraid singer to collab with him for a song in his album.

