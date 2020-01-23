OLE OLE 2.0, Garmi, Illegal Weapon 2.0: Popular Chart-busters Of January 2020

Party songs are a part of every person's playlist. While talking about Bollywood, every month movie releases treat fans with some great songs which turn out to be party anthems for many. Likewise in the month of January, there are many Bollywood songs that released. Whether be it OLE OLE 2.0 from Jawaani Jaaneman or Muqabla from Street Dancer 3D; January 2020 has given us some electrifying tracks to groove to. Let us take a look at some of Bollywood dance songs released in January 2020.

Five dance songs released in January 2020

OLE OLE 2.0 from Jawaani Jaaneman

OLE OLE 2.0 is a remake of the 1994 song Ole Ole. The song is originally from the movie Yeh Dillagi. The song OLE OLE 2.0 is from the movie Jawaani Jaaneman that will release on February 7, 2020. The best part of OLE OLE 2.0 (2020) and Ole Ole (1994) is that actor Saif Ali Khan danced in both the songs. The song is trending on number 4 on YouTube and has received 7.6 Million within one day of its release. The song is sung by Amit Mishra and Abhijeet.

Illegal Weapon 2.0 from Street Dancer 3D

Illegal Weapon 2.0 song released on January 4, 2020. The song features Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. Illegal Weapon 2.0 is composed by Tanishk Bagchi who also composed the song, OLE OLE 2.0. Tanishk Bagchi is known to bring old songs to life again. He has made remakes of many old songs. Illegal Weapon 2.0 is also a remake of 2017 song ILLEGAL WEAPON. Within two weeks Illegal Weapon 2.0 has received 85 million views and Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are seen portraying their dance talent.

Garmi Song from Street Dancer 3D

Garmi Song features Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi. The song has a caution at the start of it which says "What you are about to see is too hot resist". The song will soon cross 100 million views on Youtube and it has till now received 1.2 million likes. The song is sung by Neha Kakkar and Badshah. Both are popularly known for their last hit song Kala Chashma.

