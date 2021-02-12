Yoon Eun Hye Revisits Idol Days By Releasing Dance Cover Of BLACKPINK's 'Lovesick Girls'

Former actor Yoon Eun Hye, on Thursday, February 11 released her own dance cover of BLACKPINK’s hit song Lovesick Girls. As a Lunar New Year’s gift, the actor treated fans with the new dance video choreographed by 16th Next Generation. While sharing the video on YouTube, the actor said, “Happy Lunar New Year. As a Lunar New Year's gift... a dance cover... I have prepared. Haha. I'm embarrassed. I'm so embarrassed to do this alone. 16th Next Generation choreographer, who was with me 3 days before filming, and teacher Hyoyoon! Thank you for being together with me happily." Check it out below:

ALSO READ| BLACKPINK's Lovesick Girls Tops The ITunes Charts In 57 Countries Already; Read Details

As soon as the video surfaced online, it raked thousands of views and comments in no time. Fans of the former flooded the comment section of the clip with heaps of praises. While some couldn’t believe that the actor is really 36-year-old, on the other hand, many were delighted with her return. For some users, the public figure turned out to ‘inspirational’ as they couldn’t stop gushing about her prolific career. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

ALSO READ| BLACKPINK’s Lovesick Girls Slammed By Health Union For ‘sexualizing Nurses’; Fans React

For the unversed, Yoon Eun Hye is a South Korean actor and model, however, before entering the acting world, she debuted as a member of the girl group Baby Vox. She was a part of the band from 1999 to 2005 and post this she moved on to foray ahead with her acting career. Her notable work includes My Fair Lady, Missing You, Lie To Me, The Vineyard Man, and more.

ALSO READ| 'Coffee Prince’s' Gong Yoo-Eun Hye Met After 13 Years; Ask Each Other About Marriage Plans

After 2015, Yoon Eun Hye reportedly took a hiatus from the Korean entertainment industry and stayed away from the limelight for a brief period. In 2017, she made her comeback again by appearing as a regular guest in the Variety show Dear Pet, We Need To Talk. After this, she also joined the cast of the romantic comedy-drama show Love Alert in 2018. This marked Yoon’s return to the small screen almost after 5 years. In 2019, the actor also starred in the 2-episode romantic drama Go Go Song.

ALSO READ| Blackpink's Lovesick Girls Video Depicts The Quartet Dealing With Pain; Read Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.