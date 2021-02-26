Tulsi Kumar Feels Elated As Her Song 'Tanhaai' Crosses 100 Million Views On YouTube

Popular singer Tulsi Kumar has been creating waves in the entertainment world with her songs as well as the music videos she features in. Her November 2020 release, Tanhaai, is a tale of rising above loneliness and finding oneself. The song has achieved the feat of crossing 100 million views on YouTube. Tanhaai features Tulsi herself along with popular actor Zain Imam and the music is composed by the duo of Sachet-Parampara. Directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli, the lyrics are by Sayeed Quadri.

Tulse Kumar feels grateful as Tanhaai reaches100 million views

Talking about the success of the song, Tulsi Kumar said, ''I am extremely grateful to be able to achieve the vision that I had in mind. It not only promotes independent music but also pop-rock and female power. With the constant love that we have received for the song, I am definitely over the moon. While it overwhelms me, it also is proof of how one can achieve what they set out to do, and if given the right platform, there is no second-guessing talent in any form.''

Tulsi Kumar's songs

Tulsi Kumar is a playback singer, RJ and also a host. She started her career in the entertainment industry by singing songs in Bollywood movies like Chup Chup Ke, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye and Aksar. Tulsi gained immense popularity after she lent her voice for the song Tum Jo Aaye from the film Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai. Some of Tulsi Kumar’s popular songs include Soch Na Sake from the film Airlift, Mere Rashke Qamar from Baadshaho, O Saki Saki from Batla House and Enni Soni from the film Saaho.

On the work front, Tulsi Kumar will be donning the hat of a host for the first time, for Indie Hai Hum season 2. The show is an attempt to promote independent music. The first season of Indie Hai Hum was hosted by Darshan Rawal. The first two episodes of the show are already out, and the show has been getting a lot of love from the audience and listeners.

