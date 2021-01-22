'Tune Mujhe Bulaya Sherawaliye' Singer Narendra Chanchal Passes Away At 80 In Delhi

Tune Mujhe Bulaya Sherawaliye singer Narendra Chanchal has breathed his last at the age of 80. The popular Bhajan singer was in Delhi at the time of his demise. This has sent a lot of shockwaves across the music industry and celebrity tweets are pouring in for the religious singer.

Narendra Chanchal's death at the age of 80

According to a report by Free Press Journal, legendary devotional singer Narendra Chanchal passed away in Delhi at the age of 80. The religious singer, most popularly known for his bhajans and Hindi film songs sang his first Bollywood song for the Rishi Kapoor starrer Bobby and won the Filmfare Award for the Best Male Playback Singer for the song Beshak Mandir Masjid as well. The singer was reportedly admitted to Apollo Hospital in New Delhi and breathed his last there at around 12.15 pm.

A lot of celebrities took to Twitter after hearing the deeply tragic news and offered their condolences to his family and close friends. Popular Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi shared his condolences and wrote that he is deeply saddened to learn about the departure of the most loved singer. Cricketer Harbajan Singh also tweeted about his demise and offered his condolences to the grieving family of the singer. See the tweets here.

Deeply saddened to learn that iconic and most loved #NarendraChanchal ji has left us for the heavenly abode. In prayers for his soul to rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family and legions of fans. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zXEBN07MbM — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) January 22, 2021

Deeply saddened to learn that iconic and most loved #NarendraChanchal ji has left us for the heavenly abode. In prayers for his soul to rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family 🙏🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 22, 2021

Narendra Chanchal's songs

The devotional singer who specialized in religious songs and hymns also gave a few hits in Bollywood and won a Filmfare Award for the Best Playback Singer as well. His Hindi film tracks include Main Benaam Ho Gaya, Baki Kuchh Bacha To Mahangayi Maar Gayi with Lata Mangeshkar, Tu Ne Mujhe Bulaya with Mohammad Rafi, Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hain Mata Ne Bulaya Hain with Asha Bhosale, and Huye Hain Kuchh Aise Wo Humse Paraye with Kumar Sanu. Chanchal had released an autobiography called Midnight Singer which narrates his life, struggles, and hardships leading to achievements. The late singer used to visit Katra Vaishno Devi every year on December 29 and performed on the last day of the year. He was made an honorary citizen of the US state of Georgia as well.

