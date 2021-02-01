TWICE's Jeongyeon Makes An Appearance At Seoul Music Awards 2021, Fans Cannot Keep Calm

South Korean girl band TWICE has been making waves around the globe because of their music and songs. One of the members of TWICE, Jeongyeon, was on a break since October 2020 and was not a part of the band's activities. Surprisingly, on January 31, 2021, she made an appearance at the Seoul Music Awards 2021 along with the band which is something that their fans were not expecting. Read ahead to know more.

TWICE's Jeongyeon makes an appearance at the Seoul Music Awards 2021

According to a report by Kpopstarz.com, TWICE's Jeongyeon made an appearance at the Seoul Music Awards 2021 and also performed with the rest of the band. This is the singer's first public appearance since her hiatus in October 2020. The fans of the star have taken to Twitter to express how proud they are of her for coming back and performing as well. They have poured in kind words for Jeongyeon.

Why was TWICE's Jeongyeon on a break?

The report has stated that Jeongyeon's agency JYP Entertainment made the announcement that the singer is struggling with psychological anxiousness. The announcement of the lead singer's hiatus was made a few weeks before TWICE's Eyes Wide Open album.

AHHHHHHHH WELCOME BACK JEONGYEON! I'M GLAD NA HEALTHY KA NA ULE PHYSICALLY AND MENTALLY!#TWICE#JEONGYEON #SMA2021 — AIGOO || 아이고🐶 (@Aigggoooo) January 31, 2021

We missed you really much Jeongyeon. thank you for the appearance you made today's performance..💚😭 we waited for you...

#ProudOfYouJeongyeon #JEONGYEON#정연아어딨니_내목소리들리니 — Louise 🍚 || BOSS Jihyo Day! (@super_sproutYOO) January 31, 2021

Me while twice is performing: Jeongyeon I love u, you're so healthy and pretty, I'm so proud of u💗🍭#JEONGYEON — cr• (@Cjaaaye21) January 31, 2021

The long wait is over! We got Bonsang and Jeongyeon!

I need OT9 "Cry For Me" and "I Can't Stop Me" performance!😭❤



Welcome back Jeongyeon!❤#JEONGYEON #TWICE #트와이스 pic.twitter.com/YIJI1rTzbx — 트둥이 짱 (@9jj002) January 31, 2021

Hello Jeongie! Good Morning to our Precious Jeongyeon. Still can't believe that you're back ㅜㅡㅜ 💚 we're really proud of you. We missed you a lot.#ProudOfYouJeongyeon#정연아어딨니_내목소리들리니#정연 #JEONGYEON @JYPETWICE — sheni: JEONGYEON?! (@jeongyeondabest) February 1, 2021

According to a report by Koreaboo, before the diagnosis of her psychological anxiousness, Jeongyeon suffered from a herniated disc in her neck. This time around as well, she had taken a break to recover from the same. Jeopingyeon was the second TWICE's member to take a break from participating in the band's activities. Before her, TWICE's Mina took a hiatus back in August 2019.

At the 30th Seoul Music Awards, TWICE won their second award- an SMA bonsang. The band won a bonsang a few weeks ago at the Golden Disc Awards. They won the award for their album More & More. The band also sang their popular song I Can’t Stop Me which is the title track of their album Eyes Wide Open. The singer was in the centre of the stage when the band performed at the 30th Seoul Music Awards. TWICE's members are Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu.

