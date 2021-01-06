Unseen Pic Of The Day: Diljit Dosanjh Looks Cute As A Button In This Childhood Picture

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, known for his roles in Good Newwz, Sardaar Ji, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, has turned a year older today, January 6, 2021. To mark this day, several celebrities, friends and fans of the actor have been taking to their respective social media handle to wish the birthday boy. Among the many wishes, actor Angad Bedi also went to wish the actor by sharing an unseen picture of him along with a sweet note. Fans have been going all gaga over Diljit’s childhood picture.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Angad shared a major throwback picture of Diljit from his school days. In the picture, Diljit can be seen all smiles for the camera and also went on to show off his cute dimples. The actor also shared many other pictures of them where they can be seen striking different poses.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet birthday note for Diljit. He wrote, “Happy birthday buggi!!! The boy who became GOAT!!! Rab chad di kala vich rakhe always â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸŽ‚ðŸŽ‚ðŸŽ‚ you are a ðŸ’Ž @diljitdosanjh #happybirthdaydiljitdosanjh”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice after seeing Diljit’s unrecognisable picture. The post went on to receive likes and comments from netizens. Some of the users flooded the comment section with many hearts, fire and love-struck emoji. While some went all out to wish him on his special day. One of the users wrote, “Happy birthday to the king of hearts”. While the other one wrote, “such a cutieee”. Take a look at the post below.

Diljit’s work front

Recently, Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram to announce that his upcoming Punjabi film titled Jodi is all set to release in the year 2021. Taking to his Instagram handle, Diljit shared a new still from his upcoming movie, Jodi. In the picture, the actor can be seen speaking on the stage, while many are seen sitting back and listening to him. The actor can be seen wearing a maroon kurta and orange dhoti with a similar colour turban. One can also see the well-decorated trees with golden strings wrapped around it. Take a look at the post below.

