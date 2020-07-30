Bollywood Songs Quiz: Can You Identify THESE Singers Based On Audio Clips Of Hit Songs?

Bollywood has been extremely popular across the globe for its sensational songs for years. In addition to films, a lot of this decade's Bollywood songs have received immense love from the masses. This decade, i.e. 2010-2020 has not only given the film industry some extremely talented actors of all times but also some of the most sensational singers of all time.

Thus, keeping that in mind, here's a Bollywood song quiz for all the ardent Bollywood fans out there. Can you identify the singers based on the audio clip of these chartbuster hits?

Also Read | Bollywood Quiz: Can You Identify THESE Locales Based Of Bollywood Film's Iconic Scenes?

Guess the Bollywood singers based on their voice

Deemed as one of the most melodious singers of all time, he is the highest-streamed Indian artist of 2019 on Spotify. This song from Aashiqui 2 catapulted his career as an eminent playback singer in Bollywood. Can you identify who this singer is?

Mohit Chauhan

Sonu Nigam

Arijit Singh

Udit Narayan

This song from Rockstar tops the playlist of many across the country till date. It has been sung by three singers, out of which, one is an Oscar-winning music composer, one is a multilingual singer and the other recently sang the song Taare Gin for Dil Bechara. Can you identify who these singers are?

AR Rahman, Javed Ali, Mohit Chauhan

Anu Malik, Arijit Singh, Sonu Nigam

AR Rahman, Arijit Singh, Mohit Chauhan

Anu Malik, Javed Ali, Sonu Nigam

This song is a Punjabi single which is very close to hitting one billion views on YouTube. The Punjabi singer has sung many songs in Bollywood films and this song's reprised version was a part of 2018's film Nawabzaade. Can you identify who this singer is?

Diljit Dosanjh

Yo-Yo Honey Singh

Guru Randhawa

B Praak

This highly-popular item number has been sung by two female pop-sensations of contemporary times alongside Ikka. One is the highest-followed singer of Bollywood on Instagram while the other has given several chartbuster singles with T-Series. Can you guess who these sensational singers are?

Neha Kakkar, Sunidhi Chauhan

Shreya Ghoshal, Dhvani Bhanushali

Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali

Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan

Also Read | Bollywood Quiz: Guess The Names Of These Yoga Poses Performed By Our B-town Yoginis

This song from the Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh catapulted the career of this young playback singer-composer. He also received a lot of flak for singing the reprised version of Masakali, titled Masakali 2.0. Can you identify who this singer is?

Sachet Tandon

Armaan Malik

Amaal Malik

Arijit Singh

This dance number from Khoobsurat had become the party anthem of the country and continues to top the party playlist of many, across the country. The song is sung by a rapper-singer duo who also collaborated for the song Buzz. Can you identify who this rapper-singer duo is?

Yo-Yo Honey Singh and Jonita Gandhi

Baadshah and Aastha Gill

Yo-Yo Honey Singh and Aastha Gill

Baadshah and Jonita Gandhi

One of the most iconic songs from the Ranbir Kapoor starrer, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, this song is one of the biggest hits of this singer who last sang Ole Ole 2.0 for Jawaani Jaaneman. Can you identify who this singer is?

Arijit Singh

Armaan Malik

Amit Mishra

Mohit Chauhan

Sung by two of the most popular Punjabi singers of all time, this song is a reprised version of Kumar Sanu's evergreen song. it was a part of 2019's cop film Simmba and was one of the biggest dance numbers of last year. Can you identify which singer duo has sung it?

Guru Randhawa and Jasmine Sandlas

Neha Kakkar and Mika Singh

Jasmine Sandlas and Mika Singh

Neha Kakkar and Guru Randhawa

This song from Dil Dhadkne Do is sung by two of the most prolific singers of Bollywood, out of which, one his known for his 'Breathless' track while the other is known for the evergreen song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'. Can you identify these prolific singers?

Sonu Nigam and Mika Singh

Shankar Mahadevan and Sukhwinder Singh

Shakar Mahadevan and Mika Singh

Sonu Nigam and Sukhwinder Singh

Also Read | Bollywood Quiz: Look Into These Eyes And Guess The Famous Hindi Film Actor

Answers:

Arijit Singh

AR Rahman, Javed Ali, Mohit Chauhan

Guru Randhawa

Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali

Sachet Tandon

Baadshah and Aastha Gill

Amit Mishra

Neha Kakkar and Mika Singh

Shankar Mahadevan and Sukhwinder Singh

Also Read | Ultimate Bollywood Quiz: Prove You're A Film Buff & Guess These Child Actors' Iconic Films

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.