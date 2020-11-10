Vh1 Supersonic 2021 Has Been Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Vh1 Supersonic is a popular music festival that takes place every year, with a huge number of participants and spectators. Over the years, it has gained a lot of popularity on social media, especially among youngsters. This music festival takes place every year, but this year it looks like it might not be able to follow its annual tradition as Vh1 Supersonic 2021 has been cancelled

Vh1 Supersonic 2021 cancelled

The previous events of this music festival have been successful with a large number of people attending in crowds. Coming as no surprise at all, Vh1 Supersonic 2021 has now been cancelled in the aftermath of coronavirus pandemic. It was announced on Monday by Mahesh Shetty, the Head of Network Sales of Viacom 18 that Vh1 Supersonic 2021 has been cancelled and pushed to 2021, as reported by the Deccan Herald.

This music and arts festival, which lasts for three days, took place just a month before the lockdown was imposed earlier this year in February. According to Deccan Herald, the festival curator Nikhil Chinapa said, “We’ve had to stop and take stock of where the world stands with respect to Covid-19. Several countries are going into a second lockdown, international air travel is restricted and there is still no news of when a viable vaccine will be available…” He also said, “Rather than present a festival we love, which would also put fans at risk, we feel we have no other option but to cancel the 2021 edition.”

The onset of Covid-19 has cancelled every event and shut down almost every economic activity in the world, and the lockdown imposed in India yielded similar consequences as well. Music festivals like the Vh1 Supersonic 2021 had no room to take place due to high crowding in their events, which directly poses a health hazard in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Starting from June earlier this year, after the restrictions were beginning to be lifted, there may have been little hope among fans who were waiting for Vh1 Supersonic 2021 to possibly take place; but in unfortunate news for them, it has now been announced that the event has been cancelled.

With Vh1 Supersonic 2021 cancelled, it looks like the festival won’t be recreating its memories in the coming year. Earlier this year, artists like Divine, Diplo, Machine Gun Kelly and other artists had participated in this music festival. Until there is no news of the arrival of a vaccine, chances are small of festivals such as this one these taking place.

