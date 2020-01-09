Viral Indian Songs: A List Of Weird Yet Catchy Tracks That Broke The Internet

Songs leave a mark in the minds of the people, making them feel all the emotions deeply. Some songs are so mesmerizing that they give goosebumps to their listener while some make people groove furiously. But, there are some quirky viral songs of India which are different, sometimes unexplainable and widely denoted as 'earworms'. They are unique and distinct, and as an individual listens to such songs, it stays in their mind for a long time. Here is a list of some quirky songs that no one can ignore.

Kolaveri di

Kolaveri Di is amongst the most quirky songs released in the year 2011 sung by the star Dhanush, who is known for his role in Ranjhanaa. The song still has a stronghold on everyone's mind and it is hard to let it out. Stars like Dhanush, Anirudh, Shruti Haasan and Aishwarya Dhanush came together to create this quirky soup song. The song, the music and the actor's voice can make anyone dance on its music. It is such an earworm that one will find themselves singing the song repeatedly over and over again the whole day. It has a massive count of 209M views on YouTube.

Thanda Thanda Pani

This song, sung by Baba Sehgal, is the weirdest track that is funny, interesting and unique in its way. It was released in the year 2008 and has over 1.4M views on YouTube. The song's lyrics are unimaginably lame yet it leaves a mark in the mind of the listener. The words are used so creatively that fans used to play the song whenever it was time to do some shenanigans.

Rangrezz Gangnam Style

Here is a classic example of a quirky song featuring Jackky Bhagnani from the movie Rangrezz that was taken from a popular song of the singer Psy. It is still amongst the most played party songs in the world. The dance, the beats, everything about the song with the Indian feel was sensational at its time. It was released in the year 2013 and has 24K views on YouTube. Many people still listen to the song and groove on the track's music. The singer of the song Psy earned many awards worldwide and the original song is amongst the most viewed tracks of the decade.

