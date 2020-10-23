What Happened To Rachel Bradshaw's Husband? Find Out

America’s latest reality television show surrounding a famous family is The Bradshaw Bunch. The show premiered on E! on September 17, 2020. It features the family of Pro Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw as they spend their merry days on their Oklahoma ranch. However, ever since the show began airing, many questions have been raised about Rachel Bradshaw and her former husband. Read on to find out, “What happened to Rachel Bradshaw’s husband?”

What happened to Rachel Bradshaw’s husband?

A report on Tennessean, reveals that Terry Bradshaw’s daughter, Rachel Bradshaw was married to the former kicker for the Tennessee Titans, Rob Bironas. The couple tied the knot in 2014 after dating for two years. However, merely three months into their marriage, Rob Bironas passed away in a terrible car accident in Nashville, Tennessee, at the age of 36. The car accident had taken place on September 20, 2014, and the story behind his unfortunate and untimely demise has been attributed to road rage, drunk driving and consumption of drugs.

Rob Bironas’ car accident

Rachel Bradshaw’s husband Rob Bironas passed away at around 11 p.m. on Sept. 20, after driving his car off the road and into a drainage basin. The autopsy report revealed that he had a blood-alcohol level of .218, and also had traces of Valium in his system. But, the quantity of valium was so low that its effects should have been negligible.

The story behind Rachel Bradshaw's husband's death got even more muddled when it was revealed that the former kicker for the Tennessee Titans was merely a mile away from home and there were no skid marks on the road, where he had supposedly crashed. The report further revealed that Bironas had behaved aggressively to other drivers while driving that night. He had reportedly tried to drive a truck full of college students off the road. All these claims left every one close to Rob Bironas absolutely dumbfounded. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, a close friend of Rob’s, Patrick Martin stated that it was very unlike Rob to be acting aggressively and to be driving in a drunken state.

Rachel Bradshaw’s statement upon her husband’s death

The Sports Illustrated report further revealed that in an interview with the magazine, Rachel revealed that he was watching a movie that evening when Rob left the house. He was not drunk while leaving, she said. She also mentioned that when he wished her goodnight she had thought that he was going to bed, but when she couldn’t find him in the house, she contacted 911. Rachel further confirmed that the pair had not fought before he left the house. All the friends who knew the couple closely revealed that the couple barely ever fought with each other.

Rachel Bradshaw and Rob Bironas' wedding

The former couple had gotten married in June 2014. Rob's obituary read, "Rachel brought a grounding force to Rob and she created a home filled with love, music, and laughter; a life he held very dear". It is likely that Rachel will open up more about Rob Bironas' car accident and unfortunate death in the upcoming episodes of The Bradshaw Bunch.

