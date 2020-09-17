What Happened To Toby Mac's Sister? Singer Posts Heartfelt Message On Instagram

American Singer Toby McKeehan, who is popularly known as Toby Mac, recently took to his social media handles to inform his fans about the tragic loss of his sister. Toby Mac’s sister Kristen McKeehan Carroll recently passed away at the age of 52. The 55-year-old singer, Toby Mac expressed his grief and mourned the loss of his beloved sister by posting a heartfelt message on his Instagram handle on September 17. The hip hop artist had also lost his 21-year-old son Truett Foster in 2019. Read on to find out, “What happened to Toby Mac’s sister?”

What happened to Toby Mac’s sister?

On September 17, Toby posted a series of pictures on his Instagram handle that featured his late sister Kristen Mac and her family. In the caption, Toby shared a heartfelt message with his fans, informing that he had lost his younger sister on September 3, 2020. The Christian Hip Hop artist expressed that she was the best sister, daughter and mother he had known.

and our dad (who she drove crazy :). There will be a hole in our family’s heart forever, but heaven just got wonder woman pic.twitter.com/A86bHYsZSo — TobyMac (@tobymac) September 16, 2020

Reminiscing on the memories of his late sister, Toby claimed that she was always laughing and was the light of the family. The singer further wrote, “She was tough as nails and soft as butter. She always looked beautiful and let you know that you were too. She’s loved by God and our King Jesus paid her debt.....in full.” The cause of Kristen Mac’s death is yet to be revealed by the McKeehan family.

Kristen McKeehan was highly active on her Instagram handle. She often posted pictures of her kids, family and friends. Her latest post on the social media platform was on August 29. Kristen posted a picture with her kids and wished happy birthday to her 24-year-old son Conner. Kristen Mac is survived by her six children and her siblings including Toby Mac.

Toby Mac lost his 21-year-old son in 2019

In 2019, fans of the hip hop artist were shocked when he announced the tragic death of his son Truett Foster McKeehan. According to a report on Distractify, Truett who was 21 at the time was an aspiring rapper and started his solo career as Truett Foster at 21. The young singer was found dead at his home in Nashville on October 23, 2019, when the Nashville Fire Department responded to a cardiac arrest report. Truett’s autopsy had revealed that he had died from an accidental drug overdose of fentanyl and amphetamines.

