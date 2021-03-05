'Whelp' Cries Kevin Jonas As He Shares Video Of Daughters Impersonating The Jonas Brothers

Kevin Jonas shared a hilarious video of his daughters Valentina and Alena on March 4, 2021, where the two girls were seen impersonating their father and uncles. Kevin Jonas tagged both his brothers, Nick and Joe, as he wrote one word in his caption, “Whelp!”. The Jonas Brothers' official account was also tagged by Kevin to witness the antics of the two little girls. The two of them seem to be having a gala time playing with trophies and pretending that they were the Jonas Brothers on stage before a performance. They took the names of each of their uncles and their dad as they spoke in a voice they thought sounded like the singers.

Jonas daughters have fun playing pretend

The video starts with Valentina Jonas and Alena Jonas seated on a white marble counter along with the trophies that the Jonas Brothers had received at the Billboard Awards. The girls were using the awards as pseudo-micro-phones as they played with them. As they reached toward each of the trophies they took on the role of a particular brother. Valentina Jonas can be seen reaching towards the first trophy and saying “I’m Joe” in a hoarse sing-song voice and then Alena Jonas seconds her following up her announcement by mimicking Joe’s supposed guitar motions.

The two sisters then have a small issue when both of them want to be their father Kevin Jonas. As Valentina Jonas says “I’m Kevin Jonas”, Alena Jonas immediately disputes her by saying, “no I’m Kevin Jonas”. Valentina does not create a fuss and moves on to the next trophy and impersonates her uncle Nick. The clip ends with the two girls giggling very sweetly and continuing on with their game while laughing.

A recent video on Kevin Jonas’ account showed him flaunting the trophies which the Jonas Brothers received from Billboard and then thanking them for the recognition that was given to them. He read out the three categories where the Jonas Brothers had won. The first category was, “Top Duo/Group- Jonas Brothers”, the next was, “Top Radio song artist- Jonas Brothers” and finally “Top Radio Song- Sucker”. He captioned the video by saying, “Thank you @bbmas for these incredible awards!!! @joejonas @nickjonas @jonasbrothers let’s get it!!!!!”.

