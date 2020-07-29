Neha Kakkar Stunned By Girl's 'Naina' Rendition, Takes A Selfie With Show's Contestant

Zee TV's singing reality TV show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs is all set to air its Raksha Bandhan special episode, which will mark the appearance of the popular Kakkar siblings, Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar. The trio will grace the show to encourage contestants in this special episode. While each contestant left the Kakkars in awe of them, the young contestant Aryananda won Neha Kakkar's heart and compelled her to take a selfie with her.

Neha Kakkar gets mesmerised by a young contestant’s singing

Zee TV’s highly popular show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs has been winning the hearts of the viewers yet again, post the lockdown. Be it their grand comeback episode on July 18 or their special mythological episode last weekend, the supremely talented contestants of the singing reality show manage to leave the masses stumped every time they take over the stage. However, this week's special Rakshabandhan episode will feature the sensational Kakkar siblings.

One of the constants, Aryananda, leaves Neha Kakkar awestruck as she sang to the tunes of Naina, from the Aamir Khan starrer Dangal. The popular track is sung by the pop sensation Neha Kakkar, and the Kala Chashmah singer could not hold back but gush over Aryananda's phenomenal performance. Soon after her performance ended, the immensely impressed signer complimented her by saying that other singers will get nervous after hearing her sing. The 32-year-old did not just stop there. She also expressed that she has become a fan of her voice and went on to take a selfie with her to applaud her talent as she said that she really wants everyone to know that a new singer is in the making.

Have a look:

Judge and singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya also could not contain his excitement after hearing Aryananda’s beautiful recreation of Naina. Attempting to encourage Aryananda in her own mother tongue, Reshammiya quoted a few words in Malayalam, guided by the young contestant herself. On the other side, contestants Bobby and Soumya will be seen singing the iconic Bollywood song Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka, dedicated to the sibling trio in the Rakshabandha special episode.

