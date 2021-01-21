5 Cute Moments From 'True Beauty': Seo Jun, Lee Su Ho, Ju Gyeong’s Love Triangle And More

The K-drama True Beauty premiered on December 9, 2020. For the unversed, the plot of True Beauty is set against the backdrop of a high school and follows the story of Lim Ju-Gyeong. She is a high school student who uses makeup as a tool to hide her insecurities. The main theme of the story is about appreciating one's true beauty. The drama piqued the interest of the K-drama fans instantly as it connected with many young teens. The lead actors of the show are Cha eun-woo, Moon Ga Young, and Hwang In Yeo. Check out some cute moments from True Beauty featuring Cha eun-woo, Moon Ga Young, and Hwang In Yeo.

True Beauty's cute moments so far: Seo Jun, Lee, Ju Gyeong’s love triangle & more

Even though Cha Eun-woo and Hwang in Yeop camaraderie has attracted many fans, but after the love triangle between the three, the viewers have started taking sides and want their favourite lead actor to win Ju Gyeong’s love in the show. Take a look at the True Beauty Episode 7 highlights showcasing the moments of the love triangle between the three leads the romantic drama series.

Lee Su Ho forces the bully to apologize to Ju Gyeong

In the last week's episode, it was shown that Ju Gyeong is kidnapped and held captive by a bully who belongs to another school so that the bad boy of the school, aka Hwang In Yeob comes and rescues her. However, Lee Su Ho and Seo Jun arrive at the spot saved her. Lee Su Ho later pesters the bully to come and apologise to her, showing how much he supports Ju Gyeong after all.

When Seo Jun asks Ju Gyeong to roar again

In the initial few episodes, it is shown that Ju Gyeong walks in while Seo Jun is changing, after which she teases him a lot. But he becomes so flustered that he starts realising that he may have some feelings for Ju Gyeong after all. So, to distract himself and to tease her, he asks her in the high school corridor if she can roar for him again just like she did the first time.

Boys go on the basketball date without their lady love

Seo Jun and Su Ho end up attending Ryu Hyung Jin's basketball game together, thinking that Ju Gyeong will soon come and join them. However, she doesn't come and they both end up attending the whole game and start hugging each other when their team wins. Take a look at this pic from the episode.

Su Ho confesses his feelings for Ju Gyeong

After a couple of episodes, Ju Gyeong misunderstands Su Ho’s intentions and thinks that he’s in love with another girl. But, later when Su Ho clears everything up, they spend a romantic moment together. Su Ho finally confesses to Ju Gyeong and tells her that he likes her and no one else.

True Beauty's latest episode

True Beauty's last week's Episode 10 ended with a devastating cliffhanger. This made the fans wait for their next episodes. The Episode 11 of the show was released on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 10:30 pm KST. The next episode that is episode 12 will come out Thursday night at 10:30 pm KST. The show releases two new episodes each week on every Wednesday and Thursday.

