Kayamkulam Kochunni, Odiyan And Other Malayalam Period Dramas That Everyone Must Watch

The Malayalam Industry was initially very inclined towards historical dramas based on myths and true legends. That old trend is now making a comeback, but making periodic dramas are very difficult. Recreating an era gone by needs a big budget, a huge star cast, and a lot of post-production. The Malayalam industry has always been up for the task and produced some noteworthy work, let us take a look at some of the best ones.

4 Malayalam period dramas to watch

Kayamkulam Kochunni

Kayamkulam Kochunni is a 2018 Malayalam film that was directed by Rosshan Andrrews. The film revolves around a poorly treated child who is oppressed by wealthy people. He grows up and decides to steal money from the rich and feed the poor. The music of the was composed by Gopi Sundar and the film was produced under the Sree Gokulam movies banner. The film starred Babu Antony, Nora Fatehi, Jude Anthony Joseph, Sudheer Karamana, and Edavelu Babu is the lead roles and went on to be a huge hit.

Odiyan

Odiyan is also a 2018 Malayalam fantasy drama written by Harikrishna and was the directorial debut of V.A. Shrikumar Menon. The film circles around a shapeshifter who returns to his village after 15 years in exile and wreaks havoc among the villagers. The film starred Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Prakash Raj, Siddique, and Manoj Joshi in the lead roles.

Urumi

Urumi is an epic drama loosely based on Vasco Da Gama’s invasion of Malabar Coast directed by Santhosh Sivan. The film is still among one of the most noteworthy big-budget movies ever produced in the Malayalam industry. The film starred Prithviraj Sukumaran, Genelia D’Souza, Prabhudeva, Vidya Balan, and Nithiya Menon in the lead roles.

Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja

Kerala Verma Pzhassi Raja is a 2009 Malayalam biographical period drama film directed by Hariharan. The film was based on the life of Kerala Verma, the king of Pazhassi who was forced to leave his kingdom by the East India Company. The king retaliated using guerilla warfare tactics to subdue his enemies. The movie starred Mammootty, Padmapriya Janakiraman, R Sarathkumar, Manoj K. Jayan, and Kanika in the lead roles and went on to win the National Film Award for the Best Feature film in Malayalam.

