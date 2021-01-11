'Aashiqui' Star Anu Aggarwal's Throwback Photos Will Take Fans A Trip Down The Memory Lane

Former model and actor Anu Aggarwal is best known for her roles in Aashiqui, The Cloud Door and Thiruda. She made her Bollywood debut with the musical superhit film, Aashiqui, which released in the year 1990. With her debut film itself, she gained popularity and then went onto appear in films such as Ghazab Tamasha, King Uncle, Khal-Naaikaa, Janam Kundli and many more. The actor decided to quit the entertainment industry in the year 1997 when she joined the Yoga school in Bihar. Let’s take a look at some of her best pictures.

Have a look at Aashiqui star Anu Aggarwal's photos

Also read: Remember When Anu Aggarwal Revealed About Her 'tantric' Experience?

Anu is an active Instagram user and often shares snippets from her personal and professional life. She also shares her throwback pictures as she remembers her good old memories. On November 24, 2020, Anu shared a beautiful picture from her photoshoot. In the picture, she looked elegant as she flaunted her bright smile. She kohled up her eyes and applied red lipstick. Her hair was styled in a half updo.

On December 24, 2020, Anu uploaded a still from her international film The Cloud Door, which was presented at the Cannes Film Festival. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a white traditional outfit with a silver necklace and a pair of silver earrings. In the picture, she can be seen waiting for someone. The place tagged was Neemrana Fort Palace.

On December 29, 2020, she uploaded another stunning picture of herself from her photoshoot. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a white coloured outfit. She wore glossy lipstick and kohled up her eye. Anu kept her wavy hair loose. She completed her look with a pair of silver earrings. The place tagged in the picture was Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Also read: Aashiqui's Anu Aggarwal Talks About Her 1999 Accident, Says Doctor Had Given Up Hope

In her another recent post shared on December 31, 2020, Anu shared her recent picture where she can be seen relaxing on her bed. She wore a black t-shirt and denim jeans. She flaunted her natural look and wore simple studded earrings. The place tagged in her post was Mumbai, Maharashtra. In the caption, Anu encouraged fans to do Yoga.

On January 9, 2021, Anu posted a throwback picture from her International film which opened at the Cannes Film Festival. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a black outfit and a pair of silver earrings. She wore glossy makeup and tied her hair in a low ponytail. The place tagged in the picture was Neemrana Fort Palace.

Also read: What Happened To Anu Aggarwal? Here Is All You Should Know About Her

Image Source: Anu Aggarwal's Instagram

Also read: Shraddha Kapoor In Aashiqui 2 Was Different From Anu Aggarwal In Aashiqui 1 In These Ways

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.