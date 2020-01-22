Krishna Kumar's Daughter, Ahaana Krishna Living Her 'dream' In Maldives; See Pictures

Ahaana Krishna has stunned many with her dreamy big eyes and charming smile. Although she made her entry into the movies as actor Krishna Kumar's daughter, Ahaana made her name in the industry with some amazing on-screen performances. Besides reading, dancing and singing, Ahaana has mentioned that she is a true travel enthusiast who loves to explore new places and is seen doing so.

Also Read | Esha Gupta's Stunning Bikini Looks Give Major Vacation Styling Goals

Ahaana Krishna Holidaying in Maldives

In an interview with a leading daily, Ahaana said that until now she has thoroughly enjoyed even the short trips and expressed her wish to travel more. The young actor is currently spending her vacation in Maldives.

Ahaana has frequently talked about Maldives as her dream destination. She seems excited which is quite evident from the stunning pictures that she posts on her Instagram handle.

Also Read | Sriti Jha Is Giving Major Vacation Goals With These Instagram Posts

Ahaana Krishna is staying at the famous Kurumba five-star resort in the Maldives. The luxury resort at the North Mali Atoll is the island nation's first resort. It has an elaborate spa, two outdoor swimming pools, minibars, tennis court, and fitness centres, as per reports.

Also Read | Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal's Adorable Pictures From Recent Vacation

Ahaana Krishan had told a daily that though she likes to explore new places, she is not game for adventurous trips that are quite risky. She does not like to be tensed and take unnecessary risks while enjoying a trip. The young diva is of the opinion that journeys are supposed to be enjoyable and not scary.

Also Read | Disha Patani's Vacation Outfits Will Help You Nail The Perfect Holiday Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.