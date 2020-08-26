Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane Marks His Acting Debut With BeYouNick; Check Their Comedy Sketch

Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane marked his acting debut with digital content creator BeYouNick or Nikunj Lotia. The duo collaborated on social media as everyone waited for IPL to arrive. This collaboration happened when Nikunj Lotia and Ajinkya Rahane realised that they had similar looks as well as personality. Check out BeYouNick’s post on Instagram. Read on:

Ajinkya Rahane and BeYouNick mark their first collaboration

Social media influencer Nikunj Lotia took to Instagram and treated his fans with a video through his official handle BeYouNick on August 26, 2020. The digital content creator collaborated with Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane on the platform. The latter also marked his acting debut with this association.

It happened when Nikunj Lotia or BeYouNick and Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane realised that they shared similar looks and personality. Moreover, the duo is also connected to Dombivali in Mumbai, Maharashtra. As per reports, Rahane used to stay in that place during his initial cricket days. On the other hand, Nikunj Lotia (BeYouNick) hails from Dombivali. So, when their fans and followers pointed out these similarities, they planned to team up on social media platforms.

Ajinkya Rahane and BeYouNick's video on Instagram

Social media influencer Nikunj Lotia created an ultimate face-off video with Ajinkya Rahane on Instagram handle BeYouNick. In the hilarious video, Nikunj Lotia portrayed Ajinkya Rahane and vice versa. Moreover, they pulled each other’s leg while sharing some fun moments.

In the caption accompanying his Instagram post, Nikunj Lotia wrote about a common thing between them. He penned, “Most Awaited Collab Ever. You can take men out of Dombivali but never Dombivali out of men... Hai Na @ajinkyarahane.” Check out his video on social media:

According to reports, social media influencer Nikunj Lotia spoke about their collaboration. He appreciated cricketer Ajinkya Rahane and said that he was true to his name. He also expressed gratitude for displaying the top-notch spirit. Moreover, Nikunj Lotia or BeYouNick has also announced a PUBG match worth ₹10 lakh. In India’s Most Expensive Chicken Dinner, he would collaborate with gamers like Scout & Mortal and ace vlogger Mumbaiker Nikhil.

