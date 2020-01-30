'Disco Raja' Box Office Collection: Ravi Teja Starrer Witnesses Another Drop On Day 6

South Indian star Ravi Teja's recent Telugu sci-fi action drama Disco Raja released at the Box Office on January 24. The film started off with a decent Box Office collection but gradually, its collection dropped owing to mixed responses from the audience. From a collection of ₹4.10 crores on day 1, the film has only experienced more drop in its collection. It saw another drop on Day 6 of the film as well.

Disco Raja Box Office Update for Day 6

The Ravi Teja starrer made about ₹2.5 crores on day 6. The film has received mixed reviews from all over. While his fans are gushing over the actor's transformation and acting skills, others do not believe that it is a worthy film. With its release on the first day, analysts predicted that the film will have a steady start. Though the weekend saw a slight rise in the collection, there has only been a fall since then.

Day-wise collection of the film

Day 1: 4.10 Cr

Day 2: 3.70 Cr

Day 3: 6.5 Cr

Day 4: 3.2 Cr

Day 5: 3.0 Cr

Day 6: 2.5 Cr

There were speculations about the film not making it to the 20 crore club, but it has now managed to surpass the bar with a small margin. According to reports, the film sold its international right for ₹19.2 crores and it helped them step into ₹20 crore club to start making profits.

About the film

Along with Ravi Teja, Disco Raja stars Payal Rajput as the female lead along with an ensemble cast including Nabha Natesh, Tanya Hope, Bobby Simha, Vennela Kishore, Satya and Sunil in key roles. Directed by Vi Anand, the film is produced by Ram Talluri under the SRT Entertainments banner. The plot revolves around the world of medicines, research, and corruption.

