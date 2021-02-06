Alakh Pandey's Net Worth As He Makes Changes In His YouTube Channel Physics Wallah

Alakh Pandey is the most famous Indian teacher on YouTube. On his YouTube channel, Physics Wallah, he teaches the Science courses of 11th and 12th standard to the students aiming to appear for the engineering and medical entrance exams. Three months ago, he was the only one teaching Physics and Chemistry to his students on YouTube. However, currently, he is being assisted by other teachers to teach other subjects like Maths, Chemistry, Biology and also Physics. As Alakh Pandey's YouTube channel undergoes this change, here's taking a look at his current net worth.

Alakh Pandey's Net Worth

According to a report by noxinfluencer.com, which runs a calculator for determining the net worth of YouTubers, Alakh Pandey's net worth, currently, is $139,357. When converted to INR (as per the rate of February 2020), this amounts to Rs 1,01,43,559 ( Rs 1 crore, a year). Alakh Pandey's YouTube channel, Physics Wallah, currently has 4.35 million subscribers. The calculator takes in the total subscriber count, with the estimated number of daily views, to produce the net worth.

Alakh Pandey's Income Source

Alakh Pandey has been teaching physics to his viewers on YouTube for free since he has begun his channel, Physics Wallah. Last year, he then launched his app, also by the name of Physics Wallah, where he began a new batch, called the Lakshya Batch. The aim was to cover the whole course for Science students at the price of Rs 999. He also launched a special batch for covering the board's portions in 4 months for Rs 2000 and a fast-track batch to cover JEE portion in 5 months for Rs 3500.

Background

Alakh Pandey originally belongs to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. He did not exactly have proper resources when he first started his YouTube channel Physics Wallah in 2016. However, his unique way of teaching kept attracting more students and his channel saw a huge growth after that. All his students love his way of teaching, saying that it makes them grasp the concepts quickly.

While teaching, Alakh Pandey also makes fun little conversations with his students and often breaks into songs. He randomly sings Bollywood songs, changing the lyrics to fit the situation. For example, he once sang, “Aankhon mein base ho tum, tumhe dil mein basa lunga. Sawaal SHM ka ho, toh circular motion se laga dunga,” referencing the Physics lessons he was teaching at that time.

Born on October 2 1991, Alakh Pandey's age, as of today, is 29 years. His family consists of his sister and his mother. He had shared this cute picture with them on his Instagram:

