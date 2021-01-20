Bhuvan Bam's Net Worth: Know How Well-off The 'BB Ki Vines' YouTube Star Is

Bhuvan Bam, who has become the first Indian YouTuber to cross 10 million subscribers, has won a million hearts with his amusing videos and content. He starred in music albums and also appeared in a short film. With a movie in the pipeline, here's a look at BB Ki Vines YouTube star Bhuvan Bam's net worth details in 2021.

Bhuvan Bam's net worth

As per a report by caknowledge.com, Bhuvan Bam's net worth is $3 Million (Rs 22 Crore) in 2021. Bhuvan Bam's income is apprehensive of his YouTube videos, short films, music videos and brand endorsements. The report further added that the major source of his income is from his YouTube channel- BB ki Vines and that he has around 10 Million subscribers on YouTube today, and is the only comedian vlogger in the country with the highest subscribers to his channel.

The comedian who is known for his youtube videos has completed his schooling from Green Fields School, New Delhi and he completed his Bachelor’s degree from Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, added the same report. Bhuvan will turn a year older on January 21. It all began for him in 2014 after his first video titled The Chakhna Issue was very well received by fans. He also featured in the web series titled The Viral Fever.

In 2016, Bam unveiled a music video titled Teri Meri Kahaani which has now surpassed 18M views online. After this, he released many music videos. His appearance in the short film Plus Minus earned him a Filmfare award. In 2020, he took to Twitter and announced that he began shooting for his new project titled Dhindora. "Starting a new chapter of my life. Never imagined that one tiny idea will lead to this," he wrote while sharing a glimpse of his shoot.

Starting a new chapter of my life. Never imagined that one tiny idea will lead to this. Our baby characters are forming a universe of their own.😍

Har jagah ‘Dhindora’ peet do! 📣‼️

Shoot begins today.🙏🏼#Dhindora #BBKiVinesProductions #bhuvanbam pic.twitter.com/J7GS5gGkyC — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) March 13, 2020

