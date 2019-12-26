Panipat: The Box Office Collection Of The Historical Drama So Far

Panipat was released on December 6, 2019. The movie stars Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Kriti Sanon. The movie has been faring well at the Box Office, though it still leans towards the downside after it completed its second week.

ALSO READ | Pati Patni Aur Woh' Vs 'Panipat' Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan Beats Arjun Kapoor

Panipat: The Box Office Collection so far

On the day of its release, Panipat collected a total of ₹ 4,12,00,000. By the first Sunday, the movie's collection only increased to ₹ 7,50,00,000. This brings to the total of ₹ 17,67,00,000 on the first weekend of its release. Owing to the large production and the big names that are a part of the movie, this collection seemed a bit dull.

ALSO READ | Panipat Box Office Collection: Arjun Kapoor Starrer Collects Rs 31.96 Crores

The next Monday also started with a small number of approximately ₹ 2,50,00,000. This decreased to ₹ 2,25,00,000 on Tuesday. This decreased even further and reached ₹1,40,00,000 on Thursday.

ALSO READ | 'Panipat' Box Office Collection: The Movie Performs Better In Second Weekend

#Panipat [Week 3] Fri 11 lakhs, Sat 23 lakhs, Sun 32 lakhs. Total: ₹ 32.62 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2019

ALSO READ | 'Panipat' Box Office Collection: Arjun Kapoor Starrer Collects Rs 47.31 Crores Worldwide

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about Panipat's collections of the second week. According to the critic, the third week's collection of the movie was ₹ 33.25 Crores. It collected ₹ 32 Lakhs on Sunday, ₹ 15 Lakhs on Monday, and ₹ 18 Lakhs on Tuesday. Wednesday saw a good collection for the movie with the number reaching to ₹ 30 Lakhs.

#Panipat [Week 3] Fri 11 lakhs, Sat 23 lakhs, Sun 32 lakhs, Mon 15 lakhs, Tue 18 lakhs, Wed 30 lakhs. Total: ₹ 33.25 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 26, 2019

ALSO READ | 'Mardaani 2' Overtakes Arjun Kapoor's 'Panipat' In The Box Office Race

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.