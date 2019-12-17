Prabhas: Qualities Of The 'Baahubali' Star That Make Him A True Scorpio

Scorpios are born between October 23 to November 21. They have similar personality traits as their spirit animal, scorpion. Scorpios are known for being calculative and intuitive; for them, life is a game of chess where they strive to win every game of chess. Often addressed with adjectives like competitive, social and pragmatic, there is an unknown side to their personality.

Popular celebrities that are Scorpio

Popular celebrities like Katy Perry, Julia Roberts, Kamal Hassan, Asin, Zeenat Aman, Aiswarya Rai, Prabhas, among others are Scorpios. These celebrities embody some key characteristics in their personalities. But, South superstar Prabhas embodies some atypical qualities of Scorpios. Here are some qualities of Scorpios that Prabhas imbibes.

Why is Prabhas a perfect Scorpio

Prabhas, who became a nation-wide star with SS Rajamouli's Baahubali, reportedly prefers to work with his close friends, because he likes to surrounded by like-minded and positive people. This is a quality of Scorpios, who love to be surrounded by their loved ones.

The 40-year-old actor, who has a massive social media following, prefers keeping his personal life under the hood; especially because of Scorpios' mysterious and intuitive quality. All Scorpios love to keep to themselves and are very private. They interact and engage in their friends' circle.

Scorpios are known to be incredibly compassionate and emotional. They are known for being romantic, and desirable among the opposite gender. Prabhas' massive female following is a testament to his Scorpio quality.

A Scorpio is highly competitive and puts his heart and soul to excel in his field of work. The Baahubali star, reportedly set aside all his other work commitments to portray the character in Baahubali. He reportedly also went through rigorous training and workout to prepare for his role in the action-packed film, Saaho.



