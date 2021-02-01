Bhuvan Bam Suits Up In Latest Pic; Leaves Zakir Khan Wishing For The Former's Marriage

Bhuvan Bam is one of the most popular Indian YouTubers. Zakir Khan is well-known for his stand-ups and special comedy shows. The two recently had a fun banter on Instagram. Read all about it below

Bhuvan Bam suits up although it ‘isn’t his thing,’ makes Zakir Khan thinking about the former's marriage

Bhuvan Bam is quite active on his Instagram handle where he has more than 11 million followers. The YouTuber recently uploaded pictures of him wearing a brown suit over a black t-shirt. In the three pictures on Bhuvan Bam’s Instagram, he is seen shying away from the camera in the first one. Then he is looking straight into the camera and in the last one, he is giving thumps up with a wide smile. Bhuvan Bam’s Instagram caption read, 'Suiting up ain’t my thing.. ðŸ™ˆ' (sic). Check out Bhuvan Bam's Instagram post below.

Bhuvan Bam’s photos caught much attention, including that of comedian Zakir Khan. He commented on the post that Bhuvan is looking adorable and he should be getting married now. Zakir also wrote that he is just calling Bhuvan’s mother now.

Bhuvan Bam was quick to come up with a hilarious reply to Zakir Khan’s comment. The YouTuber wrote that his mother’s cell phone will be busy as she is talking to his Aunty for around two hours. Bhuvan’s reply made Zakir burst out in laughter as he replied with “ha ha ha ha ha” on Bhuvan Bam’s photos. Take a look at their funny interaction on Bhuvan Bam’s Instagram post.

Bhuvan Bam is a comedian, writer, singer, and popular YouTube personality. His YouTube channel, BB Ki Vines, has touched 20 million subscribers. The artist has huge fan following among the youth on social media. He has introduced them to several characters like Banchoddas, Sameer Fuddi, Bablu, Titu Mama, Mr. Hola, Master Ji, and others. He has also released original songs like Teri Meri Kahani, Sang Hoon Tere, Rahguzaar, Ajnabee, and Heer Ranjha. Bhuvan has received a Filmfare award for his performance in a short film, Plus Minus, co-starring Divya Dutt.

Zakir Khan is a comedian, writer, poet, and actor. His stand-up acts like Haq Se Single and Kaksha Gyarvi have received many praises on Amazon Prime Video. Zakir also played the lead in Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare that streams on Prime. A second season of the comedy show is in development, along with his other gigs with the streamers.

