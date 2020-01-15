Cat Photography Ideas That You Can Follow To Capture The Best Moments Of Your Pet

Having a cat as a pet is a beautiful gift and a blessing. These little furry ones help humans cope with problems in life as they bring joy and fun with them. One problem that occurs is that cats aren't patient, so it is hard to click their pictures. There are some great cat photography ideas that you can follow to take the best pictures of your cat.

Here are some cat photography tips:

Have some patience

The first thing that you need to know while clicking pictures of your cat is that there is a high risk of failure. Cats don't tend to wait long for poses and have a mood of their own. There is also a possibility that they try to examine the camera itself by sniffing. So, it is very important to have a patient mind when clicking cat pictures. A good chance of taking pictures is when they are lolling or are asleep.

How to get cats to pose for pictures

It is advisable to learn how to click pictures with one hand, i.e. how to handle the camera with one hand. You can set up everything on auto. With the other hand, grab the attention of the cat. You can click your fingers, crunch a bag, make a whistling noise. Cat toy can be used if you want a feisty picture.

Eyes are the key

One of the most prominent features in a cat is their eyes. You need to make sure that the eyes are on focus. A basic mistake that people make is that they focus on the nose rather than the eyes.

Lighting for cats

Cats have a special layer in the eyes that enhances their night vision. Many colours can bounce back to you while taking a picture, just like the red-eye effect. You can hold a flashgun away from the camera to avoid the eye effect. It is advisable to avoid any kinds of flash photography as it might startle the cats.

Getting down to your cat’s level

A common error made by anyone fond of photography is that they click a picture from human height. It is important to get to the level of the cat to bring out the best of his personality. In this way, you can not only gain the trust of the cat but also click some beautiful pictures of your cat.

