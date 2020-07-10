Charli D'Amelio And Chase Hudson Drama: Find Out What Led To A Twitter War Between The Two

Many speculations and rumours were making rounds when TikTok stars Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson broke up with each other at the beginning of 2020. In spite of the breakup, fans of the former couple were still hoping that Charli D’Amelio would get back together with Chase Hudson. However, any chances of that happening appear to be very slim after the former couple’s violent Twitter exchange on July 7, 2020. Read on to know more about Charlie D’Amelio tweets about Chase Hudson.

Chase Hudson drama: Charli D’Amelio Tweets about Chase Hudson

Charlie D’Amelio took to her Twitter account and posted a tweet saying, “I hope she was worth it”. The tweet has been deleted but it created enough controversy in just a few hours. In the tweet, Charli was referring to Chase Hudson and his fling with fellow TikTok star Nessa Barrett.

After about 9 hours, the TikTok celebrity and The Hype House co-founder, Chase Hudson seemingly responded to Charlie D’Amelio’s tweet by posting another tweet saying that, all this drama was created because he had kissed fellow TikToker Nessa Barrett when both of them were single. Earlier this year when Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson were still together, there were speculations that Chase had cheated on Charli with Nessa. Nessa Barrett was dating TikTok star and musician Josh Richards at the time. Nessa has since broken up with Josh.

Source: Twitter

The Twitter conflict got even more heated when Charli D’Amelio replied in a now-deleted tweet saying that Chase Hudson should not have come to her place without telling her what had occurred between him and Nessa. However, at this point, Chase had posted a tweet exposing all the cheating scandals among several other TikTok celebrities. He has reportedly accused these TikTok stars of causing problems in his relationship with Charli.

Source: Twitter

In his scandalous tweet, he exposed that TikTok Star Griffin Johnson had cheated on Charli’s sister Dixie D’Amelio. He went onto reveal that Josh Richards had cheated on Nessa Barrett countless times and that Chase had witnessed it happening in several parties. In the tweet, he revealed several other TikTok couples who were cheating on each other as well.

Source: Twitter

Charli D’Amelio’s reaction to Chase Hudson’s scandalous tweet

A seemingly infuriated Charli D’Amelio asked Chase to stop deflecting his actions by exposing other people in her next tweet. She also demanded that he take responsibility for his actions. The social media celebrity took another dig at Chase in the same tweet by warning him that if he doesn’t stop dragging other people’ names in the dirt, she would soon reveal the details of their relationship and about how Chase treated her. She signed off the tweet by saying that Chase should stop playing the victim card. Chase Hudson did not post any reply to Charli’s tweet thereafter.

Source: Twitter

