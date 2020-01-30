The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Psycho' Movie Starring Udhayanidhi And Aditi Rao's Box Office Collections

Others

Psycho movie's collections and reviews are here. The movie stars Udhayanidhi and Aditi Rao and majorly positive reviews are coming for this psychological drama

Written By Surabhi Sabat | Mumbai | Updated On:
psycho

The Psycho movie features noted actors like Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nithya Menen, Renuka, and Aadukalam Naren. The 70-second teaser of this film reveals the movie is a murder mystery and Udhayanidhi plays a blind man in the movie. It is a Tamil film wherein a blind man is attempting to protect his better half been captured by a 'psycho'. It is directed by Mysskin and is said to be one of the most fierce Indian spine chiller films of all time. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Double Meaning Productions (@doublemeaningproductions) on

ALSO READ| 'Psycho' Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers Before Its Release Date

Psycho box office collection

Psycho which released on January 24, is now ranking first at the Chennai Box Office. Within a few days of its release, Psycho grabbed the first spot where Rajinikanth's Darbar, which released on January 9 was standing strong at the first position at the Chennai Box Office for two weeks. 

In the first week, the movie Psycho earned ₹ 1.35 Crores from 201 shows. The film is running with acceptance in the cinema world. The film has made around ₹ 7.1 Crores from the first day of release alone from Tamil Nadu. Additionally, the movie has made around ₹ 2.45 Crores from the second day. On the primary Sunday, the film has earned around ₹ 3 Crores at the Tamil Box Office. 

ALSO READ| 'Psycho' Box Office Update: Aditi Rao Hydari-starrer Mints Rs 3 Crore

Psycho box office update and reviews 

Psycho movie BO collections

 

 

Disclaimer: The BO collections are sourced from Sacnilk. 

ALSO READ| Mysskin's Psycho: Ilaiyaraaja's Musical Compostion, Unna Nenachu's Video Out Now

ALSO READ| 'Psycho' Box Office Report: Mysskin's Film Ranks First At Chennai Circuit

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI POLICE: IMAM HIGH RADICALISED
KISHOR: ANNOUNCEMENT ON FEB 11
CPI BLAMES BJP FOR JAMIA INCIDENT
DR KHAN: I DONT TRUST UP POLICE
TEJ PRATAP YADAV INVITES KISHOR
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA