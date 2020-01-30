Psycho' Movie Starring Udhayanidhi And Aditi Rao's Box Office Collections

The Psycho movie features noted actors like Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nithya Menen, Renuka, and Aadukalam Naren. The 70-second teaser of this film reveals the movie is a murder mystery and Udhayanidhi plays a blind man in the movie. It is a Tamil film wherein a blind man is attempting to protect his better half been captured by a 'psycho'. It is directed by Mysskin and is said to be one of the most fierce Indian spine chiller films of all time.

Psycho box office collection

Psycho which released on January 24, is now ranking first at the Chennai Box Office. Within a few days of its release, Psycho grabbed the first spot where Rajinikanth's Darbar, which released on January 9 was standing strong at the first position at the Chennai Box Office for two weeks.

In the first week, the movie Psycho earned ₹ 1.35 Crores from 201 shows. The film is running with acceptance in the cinema world. The film has made around ₹ 7.1 Crores from the first day of release alone from Tamil Nadu. Additionally, the movie has made around ₹ 2.45 Crores from the second day. On the primary Sunday, the film has earned around ₹ 3 Crores at the Tamil Box Office.

Psycho box office update and reviews

A few words on the deliciously complex #Psycho, where the craft is brilliant and so poignantly #Myskkin-esque but the film is too abstract to be wholesome.



— Ashameera Aiyappan (@aashameera) January 25, 2020

Disclaimer: The BO collections are sourced from Sacnilk.

