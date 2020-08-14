Chetan Bhagat Teases 'suicide Or Murder?'; Claims 'sometimes It's Not Easy To Tell'

Popular author Chetan Bhagat took to social media to share a rather cryptic post which has a graphic that reads 'Murder or Suicide?' and has been captioned, "sometimes, it's not easy to tell". While the Five Point Someone author has barely given any hints prior to his latest tweet, the post inadvertently leads one to ponder over the massive movement on social media demanding justice for late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. However, if sources are to be believed, 'Murder Or Suicide' is related to his upcoming book.

Sometimes, it's not easy to tell. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/j0nUMShSLx — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) August 14, 2020

Read | Sushant death case: Actor Mukesh Khanna alleges many ‘murders termed suicide’ in Bollywood

Meanwhile, Sushant's family has seemingly changed their stance from charges of abetment to suicide on Rhea Chakraborty and others to a brutal murder as they alleged in a nine-page statement hitting out at the slander campaign against them amid the legal proceedings and the investigation into the death of the late actor. The family slammed Rhea Chakraborty and her family, calling them ‘crooks’ and comparing them to scheming foreigners.

Read | Critic tried to destroy my career; also tried to sink Sushant Singh Rajput: Chetan Bhagat

Moreover, last month, Chetan Bhagat also took a jibe at ‘elitist critics’ amid the controversy over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Apparently, numerous critics slammed him over his statements and one of them was Anupama Chopra, who felt the author had ‘lowered’ the discourse with his statements. The Five Point Someone writer hit back by asking her where her ‘discourse was', during the controversy over 3 Idiots writing credits, claiming he was ‘bullied’ and even ‘driven to suicide’ by her husband Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Read | Chetan Bhagat snaps back at Anupama Chopra's question on writer's credit: Ask your husband

Chetan Bhagat, in a series of tweets, slammed the ‘English speaking critics’ while adding that one critic tried to destroy his career and even tried to ‘sink’ Sushant Singh Rajput. He urged stars and citizens not to patronise such ‘evil’ critics. Anupama responded that each time one thinks the discourse could not get ‘lower, it does.’

Each time you think the discourse can’t get lower, it does! https://t.co/yhkBUd8VSQ — Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) July 21, 2020

Chetan Bhagat responded by claiming that her husband had ‘publicly bullied’ and ‘shamelessly collected’ all the best story awards and drove him ‘close to suicide.’ He asked where Anupama Chopra where her discourse was then.

Read | Chetan Bhagat alleges Vidhu Vinod Chopra 'bullied' him as Anupama slams jibe at critics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.