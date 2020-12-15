Doc Morris Commercial Leaves Viewers Tear-eyed, Netizens Deem It As 'very Touching'

As Christmas is fast approaching, people across the world are gearing up for festivities. Christmas can be marked by many things, ranging from new holiday movies cropping up every other day, on our favourite streaming websites to heartwarming holiday commercials that make us realise the importance of family and holidays. One such holiday commercial is the Doc Morris Commercial, which was recently uploaded to YouTube. Ever since the ad was released fans have been sharing it throughout social media platforms.

What is new Doc Morris Commercial about?

Dutch pharmaceuticals company DocMorris recently released a 2-minute ad that has gone viral ever since it was released. On YouTube alone, the video has amassed over 7 million views in merely a week of being uploaded. The Doc Morris Christmas ad follows the story of an old man as he tries to lift a large kettlebell, dragging it out of the house in all weathers. He continues to endure as he practices his slow fitness routine throughout the seasons.

As audiences we see him struggling and looking fondly at a photograph of someone, a person who is the motivation for his workout. We see this man appearing to be over 60 or 65 years old, lift amid the autumn trees and the winter snow, much to the dismay of his neighbours. In the end, he visits his family for Christmas.

He arrives at his daughter's house with a star as the gift for his granddaughter. When his granddaughter appears, he hands the gift to her and is able to lift her up so she can place the star at the top of the tree. All along neither his neighbours nor his daughter could make sense of what he was doing and why he was trying so hard to get fit at such an old age. The ad finishes with the slogan written in Geman: “So that you can take care of what really matters in life”.

What is Doc Morris?

A report in Independent.co.uk, reveals that DocMorris is a Dutch mail-order pharmacy that delivers pharmaceuticals mainly to customers in Germany. Customers can place orders either by telephone, post or the Internet. The company was founded in 2000 by the Dutch pharmacist Jacques Waterval and the German Ralf Däinghaus. It has been part of the Swiss Zur Rose Group since 2012.

Netizens react to Doc Morris commercial

Many internet users took to the comments section of the video and expressed their feelings about the Doc Morris commercial. Many netizens expressed that the ad was a tear-jerker. Many netizens also took to Twitter to express how wonderful they thought he commercial was. Here are some things that netizens had to say about the ad.

I did not know where this was going but now....



I’m ugly crying ðŸ¥ºðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­pic.twitter.com/B6YLWX8LSc — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) December 13, 2020

As far as Christmas adverts go, this one for @docmorris is an absolute beauty. It's over 2 minutes long, but do watch it until the end. It's bloody lovely. pic.twitter.com/mZggpgUYf6 — Mark S (@ ðŸ ) (@jacobs_ladder71) December 13, 2020

Sweet Jesus I’m a mess. ðŸ˜­

Well worth 2 mins if you are a parent pic.twitter.com/ZeoSgdJYoX — DRob (@D_Rob__) December 12, 2020

Source: Doc Morris AD (YouTube Comments)

