Dulquer Salmaan Opens Up About Why He Doesn't Use The Last Name 'Mammotty'

In a recent interview with flm critic Anupama Chopra, Dulquer Salmaan revealed the reason for not being given the 'Mammootty' last name. Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan are one of the Malayalam film industry's ideal father-son duos. Dulquer Salmaan is an Indian film actor, playback singer, and film producer who works mostly in the Malayalam film industry. He has also worked in other languages like Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

This is why Dulqueer Salmaan's last name is not Mammootty

The son of Mollywood's Megastar Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan has carved a place for himself with sheer hard work and dedication. Dulquer Salmaan, the young Malayalam cinema sensation, is now one of the film industry's most admired young celebrities who has an admirable following. His career graph shows a steady upward rise.

When Dulquer Salmaan was asked about his name, he revealed that his father didn't want his children to be picked out at school because of his superstar status. He also continued saying that his father is not involved in the promotion of his films. Reportedly, his father has never been open to promoting his films and treating them as if they are two different actors. Dulquer Salmaan also added on a lighter note that even if someone asks his father about him during an interview, he will say, "I don't speak about other actors."

Dulquer has created his own place in every film industry. He was last seen in a Bollywood movie The Zoya Factor, and Karwaan. His upcoming movie list includes Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadihaal, Praana, Bilal, Varane Avashyamund, etc.

