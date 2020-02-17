Jaanu: Sharwanand's Fan Gets The Star's Name Tattooed On His Arm; Watch Video

'96, directed by C. Premkumar, was one of the most popular Tamil movies of 2018. The film starred megastars Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha in the lead roles and told the heartwarming story of two childhood lovers meeting each other for the first time after 20 years. '96 was a massive success, and soon spawned a Telugu remake, titled Jaanu. Jaanu starred superstar Sharwanand and Samantha in the lead roles and released on February 7, 2020. The Telugu remake was a stunning success and Sharwanand once again proved himself as a talented actor capable of evoking strong emotions with his craft. After Sharwanand's brilliant performance in Jaanu, one of his fans decided to get a huge tattoo of the star's name on his arm.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, one of Sharwanand's dedicated fans got a huge tattoo of the actor's name on his arm. The video is now making rounds on Sharwanand's fan pages, and is being touted as proof that the actor is so remarkable that people are willing to show their love and admiration for him by getting his name tattoed on their bodies. Check out the viral video below.

Jaanu was directed by C. Premkumar, the same filmmaker who created the original Tamil version, '96. Before Jaanu, Sharwanand was most known for working in the Tamil film, Engeyum Eppothum, where he starred alongside Jai and Anjali. However, after Jaanu's success, the actor seems to have reached a new height when it comes to popularity. After his massive success in Jaanu, Sharwanand is all set to feature in two upcoming Telugu films, Keeravani and Sreekaram.

