Geico Pipes Commercial Featuring A Bagpiper Leaves Netizens In Splits

The Government Employees Insurance Company, also known as Geico, is an American auto insurance company. Headquartered at Maryland, it is the second-largest auto insurer in the United States, following the lead of State Farm. Geico is also well known for creating some of the most hilarious commercials to introduce its new services to the customers. One of its most popular commercials is “Hump Day commercial”. One of it's most recent commercials that caught the eye of many is the Geico Pipes Commercial. Learn more about the Geico Pipes Commercial.

Geico Bagpipe Commercial

The new Geico Bagpipe commercial features a couple claiming that their new home is great, with the exception of some noisy pipes. The camera then pans to the kitchen sink, where we see a man in traditional Scottish regalia playing the bagpipes with gusto. However, what is more unsettling is the fact that he is in the cramped quarters under the sink. The couple says that the plumber has been no help, but at least they got a great deal on a home and car insurance with GEICO.

Image Source: Still from Geico pipes commercial

The Bagpiper then follows the couple everywhere around the house. He is with them when they are trying to sleep at night. He makes surprise appearances in the bathroom stall and also in the storage room of the house. The products advertised in this commercial are GEICO Home & Auto Insurance Bundle, GEICO Renters Insurance, and GEICO Condo Insurance.

#Nurses commercial - Oh my god! Those GEICO commercials! "The pipes are making noise!" pic.twitter.com/n5uF1cjYy3 — Matty's Masquerades: Pro-BLM, Antifa, Biden/Harris (@Mattysquerades) January 13, 2021

@GEICO @TheGEICOGecko



I have an idea for your next home commercial.



Loud pipes- but it would be a guy playing the bagpipes. pic.twitter.com/EUzPHXth4R — Browns1983 (@Browns19832) December 13, 2020

Dear @GEICO



The pipes commercial is offensive. pic.twitter.com/MlVCr1HJwT — Reggie McRymple and 69 others (@RMcRymple) January 10, 2021

A report in iSpot.tv reveals that the Geico Bagpipes commercial has been created by The Martin Agency. This is the same agency that had created the Geico Hump Day commercial featuring a real camel. One of the actors who plays the wife in the new Geico commercial has been identified as actor Michelle Ortiz.

Geico Hump Day commercial for Wednesday

The Geico Hump Day commercial is set in the premise of an office where the employees are busy working and are getting on and about their Wednesday tasks as, the wildest and most unexpected thing happens. A camel enters into the workplace, while the audiences are taken aback after seeing a walking and talking camel in a workplace, the employees featured in the ad seem rather fine with his presence. In fact, if anything, one can see that all of them are ignoring him as he attempts to talk to them and tell them that its Hump Day.

