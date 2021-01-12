Giorgia Andriani Flaunts Her Toned Body In Her Latest Pic; Fans Call Her 'stunning'

On January 11, 2021, Giorgia Andriani took to her Instagram handle and shared a pair of stunning pictures of herself. In the picture, she can be seen flaunting her faded smile while clicking the picture by the pool. Giorgia wore a black halter neck bikini and wore minimal make-up. In the caption, she wrote about enjoying the summer season.

Giorgia Andriani's hot pics impress her fans and followers on IG

The Italian model is an active Instagram user. She constantly shares snippets from her personal and professional life. In the picture, she flaunted her toned body and looked in the opposite direction while clicking the picture. In her second selfie picture, she can be seen wearing oversized sunglasses. Giorgia captioned the picture as, “Floating into summer like” with a sun emoticon. As soon as the picture was posted, many of her fans went gaga over her beauty.

A fan commented, “Super duper fitness” with a fire emoticon. Another one wrote, “Amazing shots, you look extremely beautiful” with several heart-eyed face emoticons and hearts. A netizen commented, “Slayer” with several fire emoticons. Another one complimenting her beauty wrote, “STUNNING” with a fire emoticon and a red heart. A user commented, “Incredible curves” with a pair of clapping hands and red hearts.

In her another recent post, the actor can be seen wearing an oversized white t-shirt and multicoloured shorts. She added a light purple coloured hat and white sneakers to complete her look. Giorgia wore minimal make-up and kept her straight hair loose. In the caption, she wrote, “There are so many beautiful reasons to be happy, mine is you ‘#Giorgeous’ @munavvar_munna @doncasanova” with a red heart. Impressed by her elegance, many fans dropped fire emoticons in the comments section.

A fan commented, “U look cute” with several red hearts and a heart-eyed face emoticon. Another fan wrote, “Fabulous” with a pair of red hearts. A user simply called her ‘awesome’ and dropped a red heart. Another user commented, “Fabulous pic mam”.

The Italian model and actor Giorgia is rumoured to be in a relationship with Arbaaz Khan after his divorce with actor Malaika Arora. The couple is often snapped together on lunch and dinner dates. Giorgia also accompanies the producer to social events and family gatherings.

Image Source: Giorgia Andriani's Instagram

