Imtiaz Ali Meets Jammu And Kashmir Governor, Discusses Plans To Promote Local Talent

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is one of the notable directors in Bollywood. His movies have been widely loved by the audiences. Recently, he met the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha where he discussed taking the state talent to a higher level. Read ahead to know more.

Imitiaz Ali meets Jammu and Kashmir Governor

According to a report by ANI, Imitiaz Ali met Jammu and Kashmir Governor Manoj Sinja wherein they discussed taking state talent to a higher level. The Department Of Information and Public Relations of Jammu And Kashmir took to Twitter to give an update about the same. They both discussed recognising talented people from the fields of acting, theatre and music to give them a chance to represent themselves and showcase their talent to the world.

Imtiaz Ali, renowned Bollywood director called upon Hon’ble Lt Governor @manojsinha_ & discussed the plan to take theatre, acting talents, folk art, and music outside the Union Territory of J&K to the national and international level. pic.twitter.com/LDGmqDEQux — DIPR-J&K (@diprjk) December 15, 2020

This decision is going to help several aspiring artists who are looking for a platform where they can not showcase their talents but also get the break they deserve in the field ahead. The tweet also said that this movie is going to prove to be extremely helpful to people of Jammu and Kashmir who have a hands-on experience of their tradition and folk art.

The Twitter handle of Department Of Information and Public Relations of Jammu And Kashmir also tweeted that this meeting was a clarion call to the youth of the union territory to tell their story in their own language through the medium of art and culture.

Gives a clarion call to J&K's youth to tell their story in their own language through the medium of art & culture. — DIPR-J&K (@diprjk) December 15, 2020

Imtiyaz Ali, renowned film director, producer & writer interacts with media in Jammu; says his endeavour is to showcase rich local talent, art forms, folklore of J&K to the world@manojsinha_ @nitishwarKumar @OfficeOfLGJandK @DrSyedSehrish pic.twitter.com/LsU3VdfaLd — DIPR-J&K (@diprjk) December 15, 2020

Imtiaz Ali has donned the director’s hat for many of the blockbuster films. He debuted as the director for the movie titled Socha Na Tha which released 2005. The movie was the acting debut of Abhay Deol, Ayesha Takia and Apoorva Jha. The movie did not fare well at the bo office.

Later, he went on to direct the hit film Jab We Met which starred Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. The film was widely loved by the audiences and also earned much critical acclaim. Some of his other widely-loved movies are Love Aak Kal, Rockstar, Highway and Cocktail among others. He also has directed the Netflix’s original web series She. Imitiaz Ali has also won several awards and accolades for his contribution to the field of cinema.

Image courtesy- @manojsinhabjp and @imtiazali Instagram

