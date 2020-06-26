Jenna Marbles Announces Her Decision Of Quitting Her YouTube Channel; See Video Here

Jenna Mourey, most commonly known as Jenna Marbles is a very popular YouTube sensation. But, the star has recently announced her decision of quitting her channel after a decade on the video streaming platform. Read ahead to know.

Jenna Marbles quits her YouTube channel

On Thursday, June 25, 2020, Jenna Marbles took to her own official YouTube page to post a video titled “A Message”. The video comprised of her telling her fans that she has decided to "move on" from her YouTube channel. Her decision has left all of her fans and more than 20.2 million subscribers in shock.

In a tearful video posted by Jenna Marbles, she has addressed some of the past controversial videos that have led her to take this decision. It was an 11 minutes long video, where the internet sensation has apologized for her past actions and shared that she would be stepping away from her channel.

In the video, she said, “today we’re at a time where we are purging ourselves of anything and everything toxic”.She started her video by telling her fans that she agrees that she's not completely unproblematic given her past work, explaining that she has tried her best to grow up and be a better person.

Jenna Marbles said that she has disabled almost all of her past videos as she does not want to put negative things into the world anymore. In the video, she has said that she thinks there was a time when having all of her old content exists on the Internet showed how much she has grown up as a person, that she is very proud of.

Jenna Marbles said that she thinks now it’s hard for that content to exist at all because she thinks that people watch it and don’t bother to look at when it was posted or care about what path she took to get to where she is today. It offends them now and, if that’s the case, where people will watch something and be offended now, then she doesn’t want anything of that sort to exist anymore.

