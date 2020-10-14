Josh Richards' Net Worth Details Will Stun You As He Earns A Fortune In The Digital Space

Josh Richards is an internet personality who is very popular for the digital content he presents to his viewers on video streaming apps. Josh is the chief strategy officer of Triller which is an American video-sharing social network and entertainment platform. He is among the top 5 highest earning influencers on a video sharing and streaming app. Let us take a look at his net worth as he continues to gain popularity among the users of video sharing social media platforms.

Josh Richards' Net worth

According to a Forbes report that was published in August 2020, Josh Richards had made $ 1.5 million in the year 2019. When converted to INR, this is over Rs 11 crores.

Life and Career of Josh Richards

Joshua K Richards is an internet sensation born and brought up in Canada. He has over 2.2 million subscribers on Youtube and over 7 million followers on Instagram. The internet celebrity has collaborated with various other influencers and has regularly brought content to entertain people on social media.

Apart from being a content creator on YouTube and various other video streaming platforms, Joshua has dipped his toes in the music industry as well. He is popularly known for his diss tracks featuring Bryce Hall titled Still Softfish in which he dissed Lil Huddy, who is also an Internet celebrity. He is also the co-founder of TalentX Entertainment and in the year 2020 in the month of July, he got a deal with Warner Records.

Josh became the first artist to sign a recording contract with Talent X and Warner Records. Apart from that, he is a major investor and the chief strategy officer of Triller. Josh has also tried his hands at acting and has featured in films like Brother’s Keeper and Summertime Dropouts.

Source of income

Josh Richards’ major source of income is through creating digital content for online users. On average, he uploads around 3 videos every week. Reportedly, his collaborations with various brands and numerous sponsorship deals help him earn quite a fortune.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

