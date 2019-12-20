Kate Middleton Reveals The Sweet Tradition For Her Children's Birthdays To 'Mary Berry'

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is a mother of three children, namely Prince George (6 years), Princess Charlotte (4 years) and Prince Louis (19 months). Kate recently proved everyone that she is a doting mother as the Duchess shared some traditions which she follows at her children's birthdays.

Kate Middleton along with husband Prince Williams joined forces with Mary Berry

Kate, in A Berry Royal Christmas, which aired on Monday i.e. 16 December, opened up to Mary Berry about baking extraordinaire and about her baking credentials. She also revealed that she herself makes her children's birthday cakes - something that has now become quite the tradition in their household.

Kate shared that she loves making the cake and that it has become a bit of a tradition that she stays up till midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and makes it far too much. The Duchess also further added that she loves doing it though. Talking more about her children, Kate also revealed that one of Louis' first words was 'Mary'. She said that right at Louis' height are all her cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf and that her children are really fascinated by faces, and Mary's face is all over her cooking books. This is why Louis recognised her saying 'That's Mary Berry.'

Check out some of the cute photos of Kate Middleton and Prince Williams' children

