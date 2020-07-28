Lee Sunmi Of 'Gashina' Fame Under Fire For Mocking Indian Classical Dance; Issues Apology

Lee Sunmi, who has sung K-pop hits like Gashina, Heroine, is caught in a controversy after a fun TikTok video went wrong. The K-pop idol had shared a video with her backup dancers in which the group danced to BlackPink’s DDU DDU followed by Daler Mehndi’s Tunak Tunak Tun. As per many Twitter users, the dancers ‘immediately start bobbing their heads’ which is a way of ‘mocking’ traditional steps. Fans tweeted asking Lee Sunmi to apologise over the video which has now been deleted from her Twitter account.

Also Read | BTS' J-Hope Has The Highest Net Worth In BTS? Here Is Everything To Know About The Rapper

Lee Sunmi controversy

In the video, Lee Sunmi can be seen dressed in her on-stage look along with her background dancers. At first, Sunmi and the dancers start following the key step to DDU DDU (pointing a finger at the camera). Within seconds, the second song Tunak Tunak Tun starts and the three people in the frame start matching up to the tunes of the song. Even though the singer and dancers did not intend to appropriate any culture as per her statement post the row, several Twitter users felt the need for an apology.

Also Read | Ji Chang Wook & Kim Ji Won's Next To Be Directed By 'It's Okay To Not Be Okay' Director?

K-pop idol Sunmi’s TikTok gone wrong

Lee Sunmi later apologised over the incident. She wrote:

There is no reason or intention for me to mock the culture of other countries. It's because of my ignorance of the culture. I apologize for being ignorant about the culture of other countries. And I'd like to say that I am truly sorry to those who have been hurt by my ignorance. — Miyayeah (@miyaohyeah) July 26, 2020

Also Read | MAMAMOOO’s Hwasa's Alleged 'Nigerian Dress' Leads To Online Outrage; Makers Clarify

Some of the fans did not feel anything ‘mocking’ about the video as they tweeted in support of the singer. Some wrote that Tunak Tunak Tun is already a fun, pop song which requires rigorous movements while dancing. While some were still not happy with a K-pop star making any offending actions against a specific culture.

Also Read | Ji Chang Wook And EXO’s Chanyeol's 'bromance' Leads To A Compliment Battle

Fans react to the incident

Some fans were in support of the idol-

I m Indian..and especially north Indian... exactly of the place this song is for....



Believe me there is not a single drop of culture inappropriation!....it is typical Indian pop song and anyone can dance on it in any form!!



Original Sunmi video:pic.twitter.com/NPUt5oEXva — kun🌙UAE_tryingToStayGold (@AngleJin2) July 26, 2020

no but why the hell y'all think sunmi and her backup dancers are copying indian classical dance steps. Tunak thnak is a famous song in South Korea and the steps are literally like this. I'm not offended at all. Stop making everything about CA.



https://t.co/goYvEccJss — ash💜 bts (@btspurplebts) July 26, 2020

Some Twitterati demanded an apology

keep aside the song but sunmi really did not have to mock indian classical dance like this. i love her but this ain't it. ca is becoming increasing normal in the k industry and it needs to be called out. i hope sunmi and those backup dancers apologize asaphttps://t.co/oyCYPkZJvh — avni🧸 (@5vlvt) July 26, 2020

the video is gone but i remember her backup dancers started bobbing their heads to the song as if to imitate indian classical dance steps and soon sunmi joined in — avni🧸 (@5vlvt) July 27, 2020

K-pop under fire

Before Lee Sunmi, BlackPink's How You Like That music video was called out for disrespecting Lord Ganesha. It was seen in the backdrop of the video. MAMAMOO's Hwasa was called out for culturally appropriating Nigerian outfit and allegedly using it for a 'gag theme' as per fans.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.