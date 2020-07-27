MAMAMOOO’s Hwasa's Alleged 'Nigerian Dress' Leads To Online Outrage; Makers Clarify

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa is a cast member in the MBS reality show I live Alone (literal translation). The show is about celebrities living their daily life alone. In the show, there are co-cast members Par Na Rae and Han Ye Jin.

Recently the show aired a special live on the YouTube channel of I Live Alone. For the segment, the three followed outfits of different concepts. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s outfit, specifically was called out by netizens, as it resembled to be African descent, as per fans. Hwasa’s screengrab from the segment was shared several times by fans. Her name was on the trending list on Twitter USA on July 25 and July 26.

Netizens were left divided on the incident. Some followers are labelling MAMAMOOO’s Hwasa as ‘racist’. Some are bringing back past incidents where she was seen dressed in braids similar to African clothes. In a past incidence, Hwasa had apologised to using the ‘n’ word. Several fans are now urging her to apologise regarding the incident. While others are blaming that the 'botched up' captions are the reason for the controversy.

Netizens' opinion divided over MAMAMOOO’s Hwasa's latest controversy

the person who posted the vid of hwasa mocking in a traditional african dress deleted so I screen recorded gn pic.twitter.com/4bBIS2rsmy — hal⁷ (@itboyseokijn) July 25, 2020

Any respect that I had for Hwasa is GONE...like the way she's mocking my people's culture right now...that is not cool. When will kpop idols realize that cultural appropriation is not an aesthetic pic.twitter.com/4T3QoHWg3G — Presh ⁷ bangteez (@eternal_jungkoo) July 25, 2020

what is CA to you guys? Because I live in a country with 300+ cultures and i see people wear stuff from eachother all the time...when is it appreciation and when is it cultural appropriatio? Y’all say hwasa is racIst for wearing our clothing, that means I am the biggest racist? — R9❖ (@r9mama) July 25, 2020

And another thing I'll continue to say: Cultural Appreciation exists. That's why we have so many music genres, so many different clothing inspired by the arts of different places. But people o. Stan twitter turn everything negative and you don't even know why you're angry. — South East Asia isn't one country (@AhnperorHwasa) July 27, 2020

The line between those two is so blurred on here that people will call appropriation immediately without thinking about context and whether or not it's appreciation. By their logic, everything around the world has been appropriated by someone or another country — 𝖑𝖎𝖌𝖍𝖙⁴ˣ⁴ | 𝔹𝕋𝕆B x MAMA𝕄𝕆𝕆 | #HWASALMM (@yejiap4withsun) July 27, 2020

First y’all problematic queen hwasa,said the n word,cultural appropriation multiple times,called herself a black unnie pic.twitter.com/LZvjktZdan — ani :( fuck hwasa (@dinoswrldd) July 25, 2020

In the video, Hwasa is seen saying, “I came in the elevator and the staff saw me and were not bothered by my look.” She adds, “People saw Georgina ( Na Rae) who has dressed up clearly vibrantly and assumed there is a shoot.” Hwasa's Nigerian dress is a beige and white Kaftan in the alleged ‘mocking’ look. She is wearing a turban which has similarities to African headcovers. This look was termed to be Hwasa's Nigerian dress, as per netizens.

The comments and the reactions of netizens on Hwasa's Nigerian dress were seen by MBC and the creators pinned comment on the YouTube Live video.

MBC wrote, “We have received negative messages regarding Hwasa's outfit. We want to clarify that this outfit originated from a Korean 'sauna' look that Hwasa often wore on our program. We had no intention of comically presenting a traditional outfit of a particular country. We realize that some of you have falsely identified Hwasa's outfit as a reflection of the Nigerian traditional outfit. Furthermore, due to the 'comic' genre of our show, some of you have shown concerns suggesting a comical reflection of traditional outfits and the possibility of it leading to racism.

However, we want to assure you that we had no intention of relating her outfit to a specific culture. We hope this provides an explanation for your concerns. Thank you for all your love and support for our program.” This statement is on the official I live Alone’s video.

MBC's statement is mentioned under the following video after fans called out Hwasa's Nigerian dress

