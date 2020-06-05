Lego Pauses Marketing Of Police-related Products; Donates $4M Towards Black Lives Matters

Lego has completely stopped marketing cop-related toys amidst the Black Lives Matters movement. The company has clarified its stand on George Floyd’s death due to police brutality and racial injustice. Reportedly, Lego sent a message to affiliate marketers and listed 30 toys to be removed from sites and marketing as soon as possible.

Lego pauses marketing for cop related toys

This news comes after some businesses were reportedly looted in New York City, including a Lego Store. On Wednesday, Lego announced on its social media handles that it would donate $4 million to organisations that are dedicated to supporting black children and educating all children about racial equality. Moreover, Lego sent a request to marketers to pull down online ads for all its police and fire-related toys.

The list of 30 building sets, mini-figures and accessories includes a police station, fire station, mobile command centre, police patrol car, police handcuffs and badge, and a doughnut shop (which includes police mini-figures). A White House playset was also included on the list. The list was shared on social media, check it out below.

Got an email earlier from @Rakuten telling us to remove any ad links for @LEGO_Group products including a police theme.



The products are still for sale, they just don't want them advertised.



Challenging times. pic.twitter.com/sxdjyUXZmJ — Michael P Clark (@firstmentormike) June 3, 2020

Earlier, reports about the same had given way to rumours that Lego would no longer sell police toys. This was quickly trashed, and in a statement provided to a leading media portal, Lego confirmed that they have only stopped the marketing of certain toys. Lego further clarified that it has not stopped the sale of those toys.

Lego products won't be taken off shelves

Lego told a media portal that they have not removed any sets from sale and the misunderstanding is the result of an email that was sent on behalf of their affiliate marketing program. Lego further said that the intent of the email was to ask for the promotions and marketing of a selection of LEGO products on their websites to be paused. The company added that they had stopped all marketing across their own social channels earlier this week in response to the events that have been taking place in the US.

According to reports from a leading media portal, Lego said that there is no place for racism in society and that they stand with the black community against racism and inequality. Lego further said that their mission is to inspire and develop the builders of the future and inspire them to be tolerant, inclusive and kind. They further announced their $4 million donation fund.

