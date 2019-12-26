Telugu Actresses In 2019 Who Showed Film Industry That They Can Rule Box Office

The Telugu film industry saw a release of more than 150 films this year with an equal share of hits and misses. The year also saw some low-hyped films score hugely at the box office as well as some highly anticipated films tank. The year started with Ram Charan’s Vinaya Vidheya Rama and ended with Venky Mama.

Here is the list of female Telugu actors that ruled the box office this year

1. Nayanthara

South Indian actor Nayanthara is one of the biggest stars in the Telugu film industry and she has not failed to prove it this year as well. She was seen in Surender Reddy’s period drama film in the role of Siddhamma, the lead character’s wife. The film is reportedly the second highest-grossing Telugu film of the year. She will be next seen in AR Murugadoss’ action thriller, Darbar opposite megastar Rajinikanth.

2. Pooja Hegde

Maharshi starring Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde proved to be a surprise hit at the box office. The film proved Hegde’s power in the South Indian film industry. She was also seen in Farhad Samji’s Bollywood film, Housefull 4. She will be next seen kickstarting 2020 with the highly anticipated Telugu action drama, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo opposite Allu Arjun.

3. Tamannaah

While Tamannaah may be missing from Bollywood, she surely is having a ball in the South Indian film industry. In 2019, she delivered numerous hits including the Telugu films F2 – Fun and Frustration and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. She will be next seen in Mahesh Babu’s highly anticipated action flick, Sarileru Neekevvaru early next year.

4. Nabha Natesh

For a two-film old actor, Nabha Natesh did supremely well with Puri Jagannadh’s iSmart Shankar. The film was an enormous hit at the box office and the makers have already announced a sequel to the same. Many critics even said that iSmart Shankar was the actor’s most honest performance to date. She will be next seen in VI Anand’s Disco Raja.

