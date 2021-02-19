MHA 302 Spoilers And Release Date: All We Know About The New My Hero Academia Chapter

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular ongoing manga series and anime with a very loyal fan following. People all over the world love this show. Read on to find out when does MHA 302 chapter come out and if any spoilers have been leaked.

My Hero Academia 302 Spoilers

MHA 302 spoilers haven't been released online yet but they'll be available as soon as the new chapter of the manga drops. If you want to read speculations and fan theories you can always visit My Hero Academia forums and discussions. Even if you find spoilers, always remember to support the author by buying the officially licensed manga. You can read the manga when it comes out on Viz Media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump websites.

My Hero Academia 302 Release Date

According to the official schedule provided by Shonen Jump, Viz Media, the latest chapter MHA 302 release date is set to February 21, 2021. The chapter is set to release at midnight in Japanese Time. Fans have been waiting with baited breaths to find out what will happen to Deku and his friends, as the last chapter ended on a giant cliffhanger.

The Japanese raw manga version comes out first and after that, the English translated manga comics are made available. Don't forget to read the chapter when it drops for your timezone. If everything is on schedule and the manga drops on time, then English translations will be available at the following time. This is according to the official chapter schedule provided on the Shonen Jump section of Viz Media:

Pacific Time: 9 AM on Sunday, February 21st

Central Time: 11 AM on Sunday, February 21st

Eastern Time: Noon on Sunday, February 21st

British Time: 5 PM on Sunday, February 21st

About My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia features Izuki Midoriya as the main character, who inherits superpowers form the powerful hero AllMight, essentially to take over his role as the most powerful hero and protector. This shonen series has a great storyline and awesome art direction to its credit. You can check out this anime if you are a fan of superhero and action anime. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of manga chapter 302. The anime is set to return for its fifth season and a movie for the summer has been announced as well.

