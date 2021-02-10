One Piece 1004 Release Date And Spoilers; Everything We Know About The Latest Chapter

A few chapters ago, One Piece reached the historic landmark of releasing a total of 1000 manga chapters. This is a monumental feat in the world of anime and manga. The latest chapter One Piece 1004 is scheduled to release soon. Read on to find out when the chapter comes out and if there are any One Piece 1004 spoilers.

One Piece is one of the longest-running manga and anime adaptations of all time. The manga has been running continuously without any significant breaks since 1997, over 20 years. Similarly, the anime, originally released in 1999 has been running for 20 years straight and is still ongoing. The story follows pirate Monkey D. Luffy as he goes on the search of the greatest treasure ever with his trusted crew. Along the way, they encounter countless adventures, daunting villains and awesome places.

One Piece 1004 Release Date

At the time of writing this article, the One Piece 1004 is set to release (as reported by Shonen Jump) on Sunday, 14th February 2021. It's expected that the chapter will be released at midnight according to the JST (Japan time). If the release comes out on time, the English translation will be available at the following times:

Pacific Time: 9 AM on Sunday, February 7th

Central Time: 11 AM on Sunday, February 7th

Eastern Time: Noon on Sunday, February 7th

British Time: 5 PM on Sunday, February 7th

One Piece 1004 Spoilers

Some spoilers have leaked on Reddit and other social media sites. We have listed the rumoured spoilers down below. You can stop reading here if you don't want the story to get the story spoiled. As always take these spoilers with a grain of salt as they are not verified and support the author by buying original copies.

The title of the Chapter is rumoured to be 'Kibi Dango' and the first panel opens with Speed.

Tama has arrived at Onigashima on Speed's ship.

Headliners and Grifter are becoming allies and the fight between Franky vs Sasaki begins.

Nami unleashes the special attack 'Thunderlance Tempo'

Bao Huang plays a major role in the chapter as she finds the Red Scabbards with her special ability.

We get to see Kaido Hybrid Form in the chapter once again.

