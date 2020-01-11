The Debate
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's #Megxit Lead To THESE Hilarious K3G Memes

UK News

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave up the royal privileges, and Twitter was filled with K3G memes. Read on to know more about these hilarious Megxit K3G memes.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
meghan markle

Famous television personality Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, recently made a bombshell revelation that the couple is going to ‘’step back” from senior roles from the royal family, and will work towards financial sufficiency. This news spread like a wildfire among the country, and gradually to the whole world.

Indians had a fun way around it, as Twitter was brimming with K3G memes. In the film Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, a somewhat similar situation had occurred when two of the characters had to leave their almost-royal family. Indian Twitter flooded social media with K3G memes, comparing the two leads of K3G to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Read on to know Twitterati had to say:

Twitter reacts with K3G memes:

For the unversed, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is a 2001 drama flick that featured Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, and others in pivotal roles. The film won five Filmfare awards and was one of the highest-grossing films of the year. It is adored by a huge fan base, which led to the Megxit K3G memes' trend on Twitter. 

