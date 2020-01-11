Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's #Megxit Lead To THESE Hilarious K3G Memes

Famous television personality Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, recently made a bombshell revelation that the couple is going to ‘’step back” from senior roles from the royal family, and will work towards financial sufficiency. This news spread like a wildfire among the country, and gradually to the whole world.

Indians had a fun way around it, as Twitter was brimming with K3G memes. In the film Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, a somewhat similar situation had occurred when two of the characters had to leave their almost-royal family. Indian Twitter flooded social media with K3G memes, comparing the two leads of K3G to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Read on to know Twitterati had to say:

Twitter reacts with K3G memes:

Meghan and Harry's decision to leave Royal household is highly evocative of ace Bollywood director Karan Johar's 2001 opus Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The Megxit, as it is being called, mirrors the way in which Rahul and Anjali left the Raichand household. In this essay, I will... — Nishtha (@krantinari) January 9, 2020

READ | Top Jack Nicholson Movies That You Must Add To Your Watchlist



READ | Best Kenny Rogers Songs That You Must Add To Your Watchlist Right Awa

Harry and Meghan = Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2 — Tsek (@Tsek_Bastard) January 10, 2020

READ | Elvis Presley Birth Anniversary: Best Movies Of The King Of Rock 'n' Roll

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left their royal priveledges, it reminded me of Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham.

That 2000s feel. The sweet hit of nostalgia. XD XD XD

Sorry Shaktiman #K3G — A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) January 10, 2020

READ | Colin Farrell Set To Star As Penguin In 'The Batman', Confirms Director



For the unversed, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is a 2001 drama flick that featured Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, and others in pivotal roles. The film won five Filmfare awards and was one of the highest-grossing films of the year. It is adored by a huge fan base, which led to the Megxit K3G memes' trend on Twitter.