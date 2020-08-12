'No One To Light My Pyre': Hear Sushant's Father's Emotional Appeal In The Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre and the Maharashtra and Bihar governments, respondents in the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, to file a written note before the court by August 13.

Advocate Vikas Singh appearing for Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer said that Rhea Chakraborty was only able to distance Sushant's sisters from him and not his father. He said that Sushant and his father KK Singh had visited their hometown together in May last year. After their visit, Sushant's father kept telling Rhea that he wanted to talk to his son but she did not respond, Vikas Singh said in the top court.

Vikas Singh quoting Sushant Singh’s father in the Supreme Court said, “Everybody knows that in Bihar it is the son who lights the pyre of his father. I have no one left to light my pyre”. The Senior Advocate also went on to say that the Mumbai Police is not apprehending the real accused in the case and is heading in a 'completely different direction.' Sushant's father's plight also comes in the context of the Shiv Sena and Rhea Chakraborty attacking KK Singh at a personal level. Sushant's family has sought an apology from Sanjay Raut failing which a defamation suit will be filed.

He added, "Sushant’s sister was 10 minutes away when the lock was opened. They never called her or waited for her. They escorted him out before calling her. They only saw the body lying on the bed. His sister never saw him hanging." The family lawyer also claimed that evidence in the case is 'being destroyed' every day.

Former Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh, appearing for the Bihar government, submitted that Bihar Chief Minister had not interfered in the case and added that the recommendation for a CBI probe was based on the advice of the concerned authorities. "Maybe in Maharashtra, there may be political pressure but not in Bihar. What are we hiding in this case? The Maharashtra police have not cooperated the Bihar police in the case," Maninder Singh told the apex court.

Earlier, the top court had directed the Centre, Bihar and Maharashtra governments, Mumbai Police and the father of Sushant Singh Rajput to file their replies on actor Rhea Chakraborty's plea in the matter. Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was allegedly found hanging from his apartment on June 14 with no suicide note. The case has been handed over to the CBI after the Centre accepted Bihar Government's proposal and the central investigating agency has started probing the case after filing an FIR in the matter.

