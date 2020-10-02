HaveYouFollowed: Directors Vikramaditya Motwane & Arati Kadav Debut In Twitter's Series

Twitter has chosen Arati Kadav, the director of web film Cargo, to be the first guest of the Have You Followed series. Another guest in the series will be Vikramaditya Motwane who has directed critically acclaimed films like Udaan, Lootera and Trapped. #Haveyoufollowed is a new series that aims to bring various deserving artists from the Indian entertainment industry into the limelight. The series is also an effort to bring those artists' work to people’s attention.

Through this series, netizens will discover various artists as well as be able to engage with their favourite artists and stay updated about their work and their upcoming projects. Arati Kadav took to her social media handle and thanked all for the love she has been receiving for her debut series, Cargo and for being chosen as a guest on the #HaveYouFollowed series. She further stated that netizens can follow the thread, in which she revealed five interesting things she wanted people to know about her and her journey.

Thanks @TwitterIndia for making me the first guest of the super cool #HaveYouFollowed series. Thank you for all the love for Cargo. Follow this thread to know more about my journey and send me your questions using #HaveYouFollowed — Arati Kadav (@AratiKadav) September 30, 2020

Arati Kadav revealed some interesting facts about herself

Cargo was my debut feature starring @masseysahib and @battatawada. It premiered in MAMI (@MumbaiFilmFest) 2019 and later had its international premiere in SXSW 2020 (@sxsw), Texas Austin and went onto 25 film festivals. It is playing now on @netflixIndia ! #HaveYouFollowed — Arati Kadav (@AratiKadav) September 30, 2020

I did my post graduation in Computer Science Engg from IIT, Kanpur and later worked in Microsoft, Seattle. Here is a picture -that my mother still keeps on her phone- of me receiving my degree. #HaveYouFollowed pic.twitter.com/u7w0usZI47 — Arati Kadav (@AratiKadav) September 30, 2020

I did a course in Film Direction. Made 5 short films, ran a platform called ShortFilmWindow. Time Machine is one of them. Trailer here. You can watch it at:



Mubi: https://t.co/gr2YvklfDN

Amazon: https://t.co/zrLjso7Dht@mubiindia @PrimeVideoIN #HaveYouFollowed pic.twitter.com/SGKNK8Z1zN — Arati Kadav (@AratiKadav) September 30, 2020

I am very passionate about Science Fiction as a genre and I come to Twitter everyday to see stories, future-tech, art work, and clips of old surrealist films. You can find all of my favourite handles in my twitter list ScifiSecrets: https://t.co/eaaJBcnkQa #HaveYouFollowed — Arati Kadav (@AratiKadav) September 30, 2020

Up Next: I am working on my next feature and writing some SciFi short stories.

I and my team made a lockdown short 55 km/sec– shooting entirely remotely and it has @RichaChadha in a special role. Here is a super exclusive sneak peek. #HaveYouFollowed pic.twitter.com/PyWrJlKu4j — Arati Kadav (@AratiKadav) September 30, 2020

Vikramaditya Motwane

Vikramaditya Motwane gave Arati Kadav a shoutout on social media and welcomed the new series that Twitter has started. He revealed to his fans that he has been an admirer of Arati Kadav's work. He wrote in his tweet, "I have been continually impressed with her imagination and brilliant storytelling". Check out the tweet below.

#HaveYouFollowed @AratiKadav? I have been continually impressed with her imagination and brilliant storytelling. I’ll be tweet-chatting with her this evening at 4.30PM. Send me your questions for her using #HaveYouFollowed and #AskArati https://t.co/noSe1Xpkwh — Vikramaditya Motwane (@VikramMotwane) September 30, 2020

Vikramaditya Motwane has worked with Arati Kadav for her debut film, Cargo. He was an executive producer for the film which has been lauded by critics and fans alike. The film stars Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi and is available to watch on Netflix.

Career of Vikramaditya Motwane

Vikramaditya Motwane’s directorial debut was the 2010 coming-of-age drama film, Udaan. It became a critically acclaimed film and won many awards after its release. The director later went on to make Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Lootera in the year 2013. He has also directed films like Trapped, Bhavesh Joshi, and Sacred Games.

Awards

Vikramaditya Motwane has won numerous awards for his work over the years in the film industry. The director has won National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi for Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen. He has also won several awards like Star Screen Awards, Zee Cine Awards, Filmfare Awards for Udaan for best director and best story awards.

