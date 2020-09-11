Suzy And Nam Joo Hyuk Starrer 'Start-Up's ‘dreamy’ Second Poster Released By The Makers

The makers of the upcoming drama Start-Up have released a new poster of the show. The poster features the lead cast members of the yet-to-release drama. Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho, and Kang Han Na are in the still. The tech-innovation-based drama has finished filming and will release soon, as per reports in Soompi, a Korean news media portal.

Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk starrer Start-Up'svnew poster released

In the poster, the four leads of the show are posing under the bright sky, against a dreamy backdrop. All the characters are wearing cheery, bright looks. The poster for the drama is ‘dreamy’ as well as gives a small glimpse, as per fan comments.

Check it out-

Start-Up Korean drama is about a group of people who hail from a fictional land called Sandbox. The place is claimed to be Korean Silicon Valley, as per makers. The drama will focus on the four lead characters and their crossover in the world of innovation and gadgets. Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho, and Kang Han Na will either be innovators or aspiring innovators in the reel story.

Start-Up is helmed by Oh Choong Hwan who has previously worked on Hotel Del Luna. The storyline is penned by Park Hye Ryun who is credited with I Hear Your Voice. The writer-director duo has previously worked with Suzy, on the hit drama While You Were Sleeping.

Start-Up drama cast

In the drama, Suzy will be essaying the role of Seo Dal Mi, an aspiring innovator who dreams of becoming similar to Steve Jobs. On the other hand, there is Nam Joo Hyuk essaying the role of Nam Do San, who is already an established innovator with the venture Samsan Tech to his credit. Kim Seon Ho is essaying the role of Han Ji Pyung, a team leader in the reel story. Finally, Kang Han Na is essaying the role of a chaebol or conglomerate that is CEO Won In Jae.

The makers had released another set of promo stills from the drama with Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk in focus. The promo photos show the two smiling at each other at different locations. There is a day time picture in which the two are standing at a bus stop and then there is a night picture where the two can be seen sitting in a serene background. The drama will release in October on tvN, as per reports.

Check it out-

