Oscar-winning 'Parasite' Lifted Off Vijay's 'Minsara Kanna'? Producer To Sue Makers

What started off on a lighter note, and became a part of a jokes and memes on social media, seems to be taking a serious turn now. Netizens were quick to call Oscar winner for Best Picture, Parasite, a copy of the Tamil film Minsara Kanna when they read about the plot of the Korean drama. However, now producer PL Thanappan intends to sue the makers.

Oscar-winner a copy?

In a recent interview with a portal, Thanappan was quoted as saying that by Tuesday, he, with the help of an international lawyer, will be registering a case against the makers of Parasite. He asserted that the story of the Oscar-winning movie was ‘lifted’ off his film.

The producer added that the international production houses file cases when Indian films are inspired from international ventures. He stated that it was ‘fair’ for them to do the same.

Though the producer of Minsara Kanna has been credited as K. R. Gangadharan, it is reported as PL Thanappan now holds the production rights to the movie.

Earlier, director KS Ravikumar had said that though he had not seen 'Parasite' yet, he was delighted about choosing an ‘Oscar-worthy story’ 20 years ago.

When asked about the producer suing the makers of Parasite, he reiterated that he was happy about the story receiving international appreciation and serving as an ‘inspiration.’ He, however, left the ball in the producer’s court on filing a lawsuit.

It is being reported that a part of the plot, of a group of persons turning imposters and entering a rich house, is similar in both the films. While in Minsara Kanna, it is to woo the girl, played by Rambha; in Parasite, it is to dupe the family. Reports claim the similarity ends at that.

